The representative to the Chamber for the department of Cesar, Carlos Felipe Quintero, announced on his social networks that satena airline is reviewing the possibility of opening air routes from Bucaramanga to Valledupar and from Medellín to Valledupar during the Vallenato Festival.
“We had a very productive meeting with Satena, where the airline promised to open the Aguachica-Bogotá frequency. On the other hand, they are checking to see if open the route Bucaramanga to Valledupar and from Medellín to Valledupar; the pilot plan would be at the Vallenato Festival, and if the company does well they would maintain that route”, the representative mentioned to the newspaper EL PILÓN.
It should be remembered that, weeks ago, Quintero asked the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, that Satena cover the Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route, after learning that Viva Air and Latam they suspended their operations and that Avianca is the only airline with this route.
“They also opened up the possibility of selling direct charter flights for people who need this service.”. Charter flights are those that are not part of the regular flights and that are not offered through traditional marketing channels.