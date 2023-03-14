Home News Good news! Satena would open new air routes in Valledupar for the Vallenato Festival
News

Good news! Satena would open new air routes in Valledupar for the Vallenato Festival

by admin
Good news! Satena would open new air routes in Valledupar for the Vallenato Festival

The representative to the Chamber for the department of Cesar, Carlos Felipe Quintero, announced on his social networks that satena airline is reviewing the possibility of opening air routes from Bucaramanga to Valledupar and from Medellín to Valledupar during the Vallenato Festival.

We had a very productive meeting with Satena, where the airline promised to open the Aguachica-Bogotá frequency. On the other hand, they are checking to see if open the route Bucaramanga to Valledupar and from Medellín to Valledupar; the pilot plan would be at the Vallenato Festival, and if the company does well they would maintain that route”, the representative mentioned to the newspaper EL PILÓN.

It should be remembered that, weeks ago, Quintero asked the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, that Satena cover the Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route, after learning that Viva Air and Latam they suspended their operations and that Avianca is the only airline with this route.

They also opened up the possibility of selling direct charter flights for people who need this service.”. Charter flights are those that are not part of the regular flights and that are not offered through traditional marketing channels.

See also  Dalian landmark building "big pants" Kaixuan International burns into a fire dragon from top to bottom (video) | Dalian | Jinpu New District | landmark buildings | big pants | Kaixuan International Building | fire | fire dragon

You may also like

ATM in Ludwigshafen blown up – suspects arrested

Government of Ecuador calls for consensus for the...

The pictures of the day from Lower Saxony...

APS TEAMS ASSIST FAMILIES AFFECTED BY RIVER FLOODING...

How long will the temporary closure of the...

After the two sessions, Biden: Hope to speak...

In short: Yellow iPhone 14 now available +++...

Ambassador of Spain highlighted the work of IPEL...

Registration of candidates for Victim Participation Tables expires...

The largest Iron Age settlement area in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy