The representative to the Chamber for the department of Cesar, Carlos Felipe Quintero, announced on his social networks that satena airline is reviewing the possibility of opening air routes from Bucaramanga to Valledupar and from Medellín to Valledupar during the Vallenato Festival.

“We had a very productive meeting with Satena, where the airline promised to open the Aguachica-Bogotá frequency. On the other hand, they are checking to see if open the route Bucaramanga to Valledupar and from Medellín to Valledupar; the pilot plan would be at the Vallenato Festival, and if the company does well they would maintain that route”, the representative mentioned to the newspaper EL PILÓN.

Good news for Cesar. In the next few days another frequency will open from Bogota to Aguachica. On the other hand @SatenaColombia It is under review to open routes from Bucaramanga/ Valledupar, Medellin/Valledupar. pic.twitter.com/BEnMpfNkr2 — Carlos Felipe Quintero Ovalle (@CarlosFelipeQ) March 14, 2023

It should be remembered that, weeks ago, Quintero asked the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, that Satena cover the Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route, after learning that Viva Air and Latam they suspended their operations and that Avianca is the only airline with this route.

We ask the president @petrogustavo to order Satena to open a Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route. We are in the hands of the Avianca monopoly. The abuses in air ticket rates is alarming, so it is impossible to compete and strengthen tourism. — Carlos Felipe Quintero Ovalle (@CarlosFelipeQ) March 1, 2023

“They also opened up the possibility of selling direct charter flights for people who need this service.”. Charter flights are those that are not part of the regular flights and that are not offered through traditional marketing channels.