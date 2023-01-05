CCTV news(News Broadcast): In his 2023 New Year’s message, President Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, and its long-term fundamentals remain unchanged. As long as we have firm confidence and strive for steady progress, we will be able to achieve our set goals.

At the beginning of the new year, all parts of the country strengthened their confidence, worked hard, and launched a series of new policies and new measures to show a new atmosphere. "News Network" began to launch a series of reports "A Good Start" starting today (January 5). Today, we will first look at Guangdong, a major economic province, which regards high-quality development as the primary task and the overall focus, and promotes Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao at a high level. The construction of the Greater Bay Area, insisting on the leadership of the manufacturing industry, is at the forefront of high-quality development and sets an example.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that in tomorrow’s China, struggle creates miracles. Although the road is long, it will come soon; though it is difficult, it will be done.

At the beginning of the new year, the land of southern Guangdong is in full swing. In Nansha, Guangzhou, workers at the China Science and Technology Aerospace Science and Technology Industrialization Base are stepping up to debug the equipment, which will be officially completed and put into production next week. The accelerated landing of major scientific and technological projects in Nansha is based on the development prospects of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the advantages of high-quality industrial agglomeration.

Hu Xiaowei, general manager of Zhongke Aerospace (Guangzhou) Equipment Industry Co., Ltd.:The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has strong scientific and technological research and development capabilities and a complete industrial chain. We are optimistic about Nansha’s unique location advantages and policy conditions. We will give full play to the aggregation and driving effect of “chain masters” to inject strong impetus into the innovation and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

As a major platform for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou Nansha will focus on “grasping big projects and big projects” at the beginning of the new year, and strive to deepen and solidify cooperation in the science and technology industry. On the one hand, accelerate the development of high-tech industries such as intelligent manufacturing, intelligent networked vehicles, integrated circuits, and life and health, and strive to form an industrial cluster with a total scale of 2 trillion yuan by 2025; It is a comprehensive service base for Chinese enterprises to “go global” and improve the construction level of the national import trade promotion innovation demonstration zone. At the same time, build an international consolidation center and a comprehensive cold chain logistics base, and enhance the function of an international shipping logistics hub.

Wei Min, Executive Deputy District Mayor of Nansha District, Guangzhou:In the new year, we will continue to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to optimize the business environment, introduce large-scale industries and high-tech industries, and rely on Nansha, a major platform for comprehensive cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, to build Nansha into a Become an important power source and growth pole for the high-quality development of Guangzhou and even Guangdong.

Anchor high-quality development, at the beginning of the new year, a number of key projects in Guangdong accelerated their implementation. In Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and other places, 546 major projects with a total investment of about 950 billion yuan have started construction.

Shenzhen started 60 industrial projects at one time, with a total investment of 66.26 billion yuan, all centered on the advanced manufacturing industry chain. The Guangzhou Yinpai battery factory project, which started construction at the end of last year, has entered the piling stage. After the project is completed, it will become the largest “power battery + energy storage battery” project in Guangzhou, further stabilizing and strengthening the chain.

This year, Guangzhou will plan to promote the construction of more than 1,700 major projects in the city, with an annual planned investment of more than 520 billion yuan. Among them, there are 472 strategic emerging industries and advanced manufacturing projects, accounting for nearly half of the annual planned investment in industrial projects, an increase of about one-third over last year.

Anchoring high-quality development. This year, Guangdong will adhere to the principle of the real economy as the foundation and the manufacturing industry as the home, and firmly grasp industrial projects, industrial investment, and industrial platforms to accelerate the upgrading and development of the industrial system.

Zou Yongbing, Director of the Planning and Industrial Policy Division of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology:We will thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to high-quality development, insist on the leadership of the manufacturing industry, continue to make efforts in large industries, large platforms, large projects, large enterprises, and large environments, and stand up for our Guangdong at a new height. The industrial backbone of modernization, exploring the Guangdong path of Chinese-style modernization.

