Julian Andres Santa

VThe emotions of the Women’s League returned to the country’s stadiums and the duel that opened a new edition of this contest was played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, where Deportivo Pereira drew 2-2 against Independiente Medellín, in an attractive commitment that left Many positive things for the Pereiran warriors, who were winning it until the replacement time.

They earned applause and recognition.

As in last year’s season in which they reached the semifinals, the redjiamarillas jumped onto the pitch with the best attitude and from the first minute without giving up any lost ball and with the impetus and push to go looking for the goal contrary, so the team earned all the applause and recognition from the public that accompanied them yesterday on the city’s highest stage.

they kept the base

In what has to do with the starting lineup sent by technical director Carlos Ariel Osorio, the 2022 roster was preserved in a high percentage, where only three players made their debut in that eleven: Laura Orozco, Greicy Landázuri and Vanessa Franco, complying with a positive role and contributing the best of himself from the first date.

They debuted with a goal

Two of the three rookies scored their first goal with the Matecañas yesterday. The first of them, opening the scoring through Greicy Landázuri, who precisely gave life to the former’s law, by marking the team he played with last year. Then the visitors managed to go to the break with a partial draw and in the complement Deportivo Pereira again went ahead, this time through a great header from another of the new faces, Laura Orozco.

They had good performance

Despite giving up the tie in the last seconds to end the game, several players had a salvageable performance, such as the goalkeeper Sofía Buitrago, providing security at the back, like Ana María Guzmán, contributing in defense and attack. In the middle of the field the ideas went through the 10, Ana Milé González and in the attack front one of the most outstanding was the Pereiran Valeria Villegas, with sacrifice in mark and generating important goal options.

With one less all the complement

Given the expulsion of the captain Matecaña Erika Largo at the end of the first half, the Risaraldenses played the entire second half with one less player, however they did not see themselves inferior to their rival and left very good feelings in the physical field. They already suffered the tie in one of the last plays after a leaked ball from a little further than half of the field.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Sofia Buitrago

Angie Melisa Guarin

Laura Orozco

Ana Maria Guzman

Maria Camila Correa

Erika Largo

Angelica Ordonez

Ana Mile Gonzalez

Valeria Villegas

Greicy Landazuri

Vanessa Frank

DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio

MEDELLÍN

Valeria Cardanoza

Kelly Quiceno

Angie Iglesias

Yasley Betancur

Valeria Tangarife

Susana Alvarez

Carolina Arbelaez

Stephanie Gonzalez

Nerimar Suarez

Viviana Munera

Maria Helena Hurtado

DT: Alvaro Restrepo

Given:

For the next date of the Women’s League, Deportivo Pereira must visit Boyacá Chicó on Sunday, February 12 at 4 in the afternoon.