Alfonso Velez Jaramillo

The title of the column is a motivation for sales, but if we look at the bottom, it falls like a glove to interpret the situation of the taxi driver strike throughout the country.

First, the union’s claims against the inefficient Colombian State to guarantee constitutional principles and rights are just.

Second, there is no control and regulation of digital mobility platforms that disturb legal transportation that pays its taxes and generates development and wealth in Colombia.

The disagreement of the transportation union due to the increase in the cost of gasoline compared to the minimum rates of each race is understandable, without counting the cost of the family basket that affects us all and taxi drivers are no exception.

We cannot demonize any protest, strikes and stoppages have marketed the improvement of social dynamics and contributed to improving the economic, social and political conditions of humanity.

In addition, it is a constitutionalized right in our country. All in all, I believe that taxi drivers and companies are wrong, because they are not applying the unavoidable vocation of service, resorting to exclusivity to improve their business and work situations.

Gentlemen, you must improve the service, and as the title of the column “Good things sell themselves”, people would always look for you, if your vehicles are in good condition, clean drivers, hopefully in uniform, serious and honest who generate trust , here begins fair competition.

The taxi drivers allowed themselves to be taken advantage of and are losing a unique opportunity in the face of the demand for legal, safe, and quality transportation, when they decided not to talk to the government, despite the fact that President Gustavo Petro told them “In my government there is no lack of of guarantees”, and I invite them to dialogue.

This is the opportune moment to reformulate with dialogue some of the tax charges, bearing taxes, income, civil security policies, reviews, SOAT, the public service pass, company registrations, ICA taxes and the prices of quotas that can reach up to 120 million pesos, depending on the city and other related issues.

However, they have fallen short in the main thing: improving the service, which is what people are demanding. Taxi drivers are “the front line” to get anywhere, but we don’t have educated drivers.

Of course, not all and there are very few who show their faces with culture, education, presentation, honesty and conviction to provide a service.

At night it is terrifying to get into a taxi, many smell of marijuana and other substances, as with the so-called motorcycle taxis and there are cases in which these are allies of the robbers, when they are not themselves, that is, they do represent a danger to all who require their service.

In particular, I have seen taxi drivers rob and rob from the front and the compañeros, in order not to get involved, move away from the place, they do not have the civil courage to denounce these facts to improve the image of the union.

Many of them do not provide the service with appropriate attire, they wear shorts, flip flops, shields and without bathing, also they do not respect the rates, for which reason it is not uncommon to see constant confrontations with machetes, clubs and bullets, simply because there is no control.

It is not just driving and taking passengers to their destination, it requires a lot of courtesy with people, knowledge of the city and moderation to avoid any danger in the streets, that is, good things sell themselves.