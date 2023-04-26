Good ticket! Patria Bonus of Bs. 5,040 to close the month of April. How to collect it?

He homeland system It is preparing to activate one of the subsidies with the largest amount it has granted and with it it closes the deliveries for the month of April 2023.

Its about «Stewardship and Training Bonus» whose figure after an adjustment of 42% reaches 210 dollars or 5,040 bolivarsbeing a very positive amount for those who receive it and the negative that not everyone will be able to receive it.

Last month this bond ranged between $206 and $219, according to the rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) for that Friday, March 31, 2023.

This bonus is assigned to a special payroll, which includes public officials who hold Positions of Trust. It should be noted that the payment varies between 7,200 to 1,200 bolivars, depending on the position, functions, conditions and working hours, as well as the evaluation of the worker’s performance carried out by his supervisor.

These are the beneficiaries of this allocation

Ministry of Defense (MPPD).

Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Ministry of Electric Power (MPPE).

Corpoelec.

President of the Republic, security, services, among others.

How to collect the Stewardship bonus?

If for one reason or another you did not receive the notification through the short number 3532 or through the veMonedero application that you have received the benefit, you can enter your Patria System Profile, verify and then click on the option “Receive Bonus”.

Homeland System | Photo: File.

Also read:

Keep adding! The delivery of another voucher of Bs. 72 has already started