Good tourist movement in El Rodadero in Santa Marta this Sunday

It is July 16th the tourist spa of The Rodadero in Santa Marta It is one of the most frequented.

Dozens of citizens enjoy a hot and sunny day in the beach and he mar. The temperature approximate for this Sunday is 31 degrees Celsius y cielo mainly sunny, according to the Ideam.

Most of the bathers gather in the northern section of the beach, due to the fact that El Rodadero celebrates the V South American Beach Games Santa Marta 2023 and the stages are located in the Tamacá hotel area.

Photo: merchants y bathers in El Rodadero, behind the fences of the stages of the South American Beach Games 2023.

