UDINE. June 1st is the expected date for the transfer of the motorway concession from Autovie Venete to the Newco Alto Adriatico, with the relative transfer of personnel.

This was confirmed by the president of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, during a briefing before the IV Commission of the regional council, on Tuesday 10 January. «Finally, with the registration at the Court of Auditors at the end of November, the process was unlocked and the 120 days for the passage of the concession can start; let’s assume we carry out all the procedures in these 120 days and also proceed with the liquidation of private individuals by June 1st», explained Fedriga on the sidelines of the hearing.



«The new company should be operational from that date: this allows us to be able to activate the new credit lines with the EIB and CDP to continue the work. Already today as a Region we have advanced both 100 million euros to facilitate this passage and the resources for the flyovers of the A4 section up to Alvisopoli ». Taking stock of the works already completed for the third lane in the A4, with a total value of 1 billion, Fedriga – who is also the extraordinary commissioner of the work – explained that «it is scheduled for mid-year, in advance» by six months, « the end of the works between Alvisopoli and Portogruaro», while as regards the interventions at the Lisert motorway toll booths, where there was «the termination of the contract», and Redipuglia, «we will try to anticipate» the times «compared to forecasts, but as a commissioner’s structure we have given priority at the moment to the section with the greatest accidents”, namely that of the Veneto.



Going into detail on the works already completed on the A4, Fedriga listed, among others, the construction of the third lane in the Quarto d’Altino-San Donà di Piave section for 332 million, between Alvisopoli and Gonars for 427 million, between Gonars and the Palmanova node for more than 65 million, the adaptation to a motorway section of the Villesse-Gorizia junction for 132 million, the new Meolo toll booth for 34 million. As for the future, he added, “the three tender procedures launched concern the fourth lot, including the Palmanova toll booth, the new flyovers and the parking area for heavy vehicles in the Veneto section, the expansion of the Noventa di Piave and Portogruaro. As for San Stino di Livenza, the procedure to design the new toll booth was launched in June 2020 and we expect to complete the process in the first half of this year”.

Finally, speaking of accidents, the president of the Fvg recalled that “a large part of the accidents is due to non-compliance with safety distances and distraction”. “In 2022 there was a drop in the number of accidents compared to the pre-pandemic period, while the 2019 numbers for accidents with damage to people were confirmed”. The commissioner structure, concluded Fedriga, has put in place «many measures to increase safety, even beyond the road regulations, with real-time information on the network, radio news, apps and toll-free numbers, in addition to the constant patrolling of the forces of the order and of the auxiliaries of the road system of Autovie».