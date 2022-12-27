Listen to the audio version of the article

Goodbye immune app. From 31 December, the single national platform for the management of the Covid-19 alert system and its application, launched in June 2020 to alert people who came into close contact with others who tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus, will be discontinued.

The Ministry of Health communicates it, specifying that from the same date “all processing of personal data carried out” by the ministry “will be interrupted pursuant to article 6 of the decree law of 30 April 2020, n. 28, converted with amendments by law 25 June 2020, n. 70”. The Immuni App, therefore, will no longer be available in the mobile application stores (Apple, Google, Huawei).

And on the smartphones of the citizens who have installed it – specifies the ministry – it will no longer work to activate and receive alert notifications of any close contact with other users of the application for the purposes of digital contact tracing. Finally, the Immuni App will no longer be usable to acquire the Covid-19 green certifications (the so-called Green passes), but only to keep those already acquired. It will be possible to recover them with the other online tools available: App Io, Electronic health record or directly on the website www.dgc.gov.it.