Goodbye Jane Birkin, pop icon between music, cinema and fashion

Goodbye Jane Birkin. Found dead at the age of 76, in her Parisian home, the protagonist of unforgettable films, interpreter of very famous songs, the woman who gave her name to a highly desired and very expensive bag.

Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris.

Born in London on 14 December 1946, Jane Birkin became one of the symbols of the legendary Swingin’ Londoncelebrated and immortalized by a topless scene from Michelangelo Antonioniwho in 1966 wanted it in his Blow Up.

The one in the Italian director’s film was Birkin’s third film appearance, who had made his debut in 1965 in Not everyone has it by Richard Lester; third in a long series. She was then married to the musician John Barry (that of the music of 007), from which he had a first daughter, Kateborn in 1967 and died in 2013.

But in 1968, on the set of the French film Slogan, Jane Birkin he met Serge Gainsbourgand between them immediately love and passion: the couple Gainsbourg-Birkinalways at the center of the attention of the public and newspapers for his disinhibition and various excesses, lasted until 1980. In addition to legendary records, and songs such as the scandalous and panting I love you…me neither (same title of the film directed by Gaisbourg in which Jane appears practically always naked), was also born from the couple Charlotte Gainsbourgalso an actress, singer and model, who just recently released a documentary about mom called Jane by Charlotte.

After parting with Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin she had a relationship with the director Jacques Doillon, for which she was the protagonist several times and with whom she had a third daughter in 1982, Lou Doillonwho also became a model, singer and actress.

As an actress Jane Birkin – one that has linked her name, indeed her surname, to a legendary Hermes bag, made especially for her and which has become a cult object all over the world, the famous Birkin Bag – starred for directors such as Jacques Deray (The pool), Roger Vadim (A woman like me), John Guillermin (Murder on the Nile), Paul Morrissey (Beethoven’s nephew), Bertrand Tavernier (Quai d’Orsay, in 2013, it was her last film as an actress) and even Jean-Luc Godard (Take care of your right…) e Agnes Varda (three films, including Jane B. by Agnès V.).

It is also a pleasure to mention Italian genre films in his filmography Death in the eyes of the catdirected by Antonio Margherita.

On the musical front Jane Birkin has recorded numerous albums, the last dated 2020, ranging between various musical genres, and collaborating with artists such as Michel Legrand, Francoise Hardy, Brian Molko of Placebo, Paolo Conte, Manu Chao, Beth Gibbons, Bryan Ferry and Caetano Veloso.