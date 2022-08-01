A series of significant events that follow one another in a short time, for example a month, can become symbolic. This is what happened in this dramatic July 2022 that has just ended. The government crisis, of course, not so much because the government has fallen (even if it is the twentieth government that has fallen since the beginning of the century) but for the reasons that led to its fall, a mixture of interests and clumsiness, eagerness to reap immediately the electoral consensus and political inexperience.