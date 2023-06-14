Goodbye sweatshirts. The suit is making a comeback even among the youngest

The numbers speak for themselves, the return of the men’s formalwear is certain. After many seasons in the prerogative of sweatshirts and sneakers, the garments of the sartorial tradition are making a clear comeback. According to the data Site Search nell’Confindustria Fashion Observatory in the context of recovery following the period of health emergency, the changes in the sell-out of men’s fashion in 2022 compared to 2021 show +18% for classic clothing against +8.5% for casualwear; shirts grew by 9%, jackets increased by 17%, suits even exceeded 20% and ties, which had almost become doomed, grew by 19.6%. Although these are still below those of 2019, pre-Covid era, the men’s segment runs faster than the +8.2% of the total textile-clothing thanks to the formal world.

The distance from the workplace and the slowdown of the routine during the lockdown have certainly influenced the desire for comfort at the expense of the traditional ‘office dress’ but, thanks to the return to normality, a new balance has been established between formal and leisurewear. “It can be clearly stated that ‘formal is the new casual’”, he declares Agostino Polettogeneral manager of Pitti Image. “Even among the new generations the concept of ‘smartorial’ is establishing itself, well summed up by this combination of elegance and comfort. Formal garments make a strong comeback but revisited in a modern, fresh, contemporary key, showing a more relaxed, oversized fit, just like boys like. I think it’s not just a moment, the trend will be lasting because the response of men’s fashion is slower, it’s not as fast as the women’s one”. In this panorama, Made in Italy is by far the favourite: “Formal is ours and we know how to tell it, in our companies there is certainly an ability to choose materials of a certain type, combine them, renew them. Today the classic is no longer a safe choice as it used to be, on the contrary it is challenging because it represents a bet on style, it revolves around a game of combinations, weights, details and colors”, explains the manager.

Francis Lubranofounder and vice president of Camera Showroom Milano as well as owner of the showroom Fashion Panorama, reflects on the change by some brands specializing in formal wear: “During Covid, many companies have created a brand extension by introducing leisurewear products such as sweatshirts and tracksuits. This selection of garments still exists but has been significantly reduced as the core business has returned. In Japan, the demand for classic suits has never stopped and in the United States the segment is booming, it’s an international phenomenon”.

To surprise is the interest of the Z Generation. There is a new audience that wants to experiment with clothes that are different from the usual streetwear. It confirms it Paolo MolteniCEO of the historic network of luxury stores He will sneer who for the 70th anniversary has inaugurated a boutique dedicated exclusively to the male world on Lake Como: “We notice the desire for a non-classic formal, with updated volumes, in a more sophisticated key. Young people have abandoned the usual sweatshirt and are looking for something new. Although the sneaker plays an important role for some brands, it is now worn with more elegant trousers and the request for a more formal shoe has been added. Online purchases are important but the shopping experience, especially for the formal, is no different, which is why we invest in retail spaces in which to welcome and surprise the customer”.

The turnaround has found fertile ground in the south. In the southern regions, the lockdown has put the ceremonies on hold by bending an induced activity that includes important budgets for clothing. “It might seem natural that the need for a rediscovered tailoring starts from the over 30s but we who live in a region where events are important, starting from the eighteenth year, witness the desire to ‘dress well’ even in the very young”, he says Joseph Nugnesan entrepreneur with a long family business heritage and owner of the maxi boutique nugnes inaugurated in 2021 in Trani. “Twenty-year-old boys start buying this type of clothing by making it current because fashion always starts from the bottom. It is a social trend that sees a return to tradition also in areas such as hospitality and food”. Nughes reflects on the trend that most of all photographs the state of the art: quiet luxury: “Sneakers and sweatshirts have completed their cycle and are coming to an end, we are returning to less loud clothing, a luxury that enhances quality and style without time represented by maison such as They plain, Brunello Cucinelli and the new world of Zegna”. So it’s no surprise that #quietluxury is among the most cited hashtags on Instagram and TikTok, searches show guys sporting looks inspired by the cult series ‘Succession’ whose protagonist combines blazer Tom Ford to Loro Piana visor hats, check the @successionfashion account to believe it.

“It’s gratifying to see a man go back to choosing nice jackets, shirts and soled shoes – he says Michele Franzese, owner of the homonymous maxi store in via Domenico Morelli in Naples, in the heart of the high-end shopping district -. Eco-friendly fabrics are chosen, more comfortable fits but without neglecting tailoring as confirmed by the excellent performance that we find with the collections of Brijuni, Lardini e Boils. Young people are entering ‘dandy chic’, instead of the usual sneaker there is the double buckle shoe by Church’s. A sort of Neapolitan ‘Great Gatsby’ who loves double-breasted suits and trousers with pence, even the silk pocket square is back”. Toto would be happy.

