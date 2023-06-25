goodbye to 20 years of history

Through a short statement, The Board of Directors of Valledupar Fútbol Club put an end to 20 years of professional soccer history in the capital of Cesar.

In the open letter, the president of the club Nicolás Baena, son of the largest shareholder Luis Baena, thanks Valledupar and says goodbye to the city and fans.

“To the city that saw us grow, to the fans who supported us in both achievements and losses and our social bars, who taught us what passion and commitment are, we want to thank you. To the extraordinary press of the region that always treated us with such respect and affection, to our partners who gave us all their support and motivationThank you very much to our Board of Directors for your guidance and guidance”indicates the communication.

They also added that they say goodbye with the “Satisfaction of what we have achieved together and the duty fulfilled, with the pride of having worn a shirt that represents the vallenatos, the joy and hope of this region”.

“From here we take the music, the energy, the dedication and the affection that we have received from our followers in our hearts. This change is also hard for us because this was the place that saw our illusion and our project born. Nevertheless, We believe that it is the right decision and we say goodbye with the greatest gratitude.”they point out.

At the end of the letter, they took the opportunity to send a message to the Valledupar Mayor’s Office and the Cesar Governor’s Office.

“To the departmental and municipal government, despite us not having been able to persuade them to consider us their team, also we thank you with all my heart for having welcomed us into your home, have provided us with that tremendous stadium that the department has and have allowed us to share some spectacular and unforgettable moments with the ValduparensesBaena said.

With a: “Again thank you thank you thank yous!”, ends the statement.

PROTOCOLARY ASSEMBLY AND VOTING

The bad news for the vallenatos was formalized at noon on Thursday in the Extraordinary Assembly of the club with a vote of the Board of Directors of four against one, in which the members representing the company Societa Sportiva NBS prevailed widely, while Jesualdo Morelli Socarrás, who represents minority shareholders, was defeated.

The president of the institution, Nicolás Baena, had told EL PILÓN his decision after pointing out that everything was in advance for Valledupar FC to change its sports headquarters and company name.

SOACHA WILL BE THE NEW TEAM

Nicolás, son of the majority shareholder of the club, said that they already have everything agreed so that the municipality of Soacha, in Cundinamarca, is his new home.

Baena announced that the only thing missing is confirmation in the Dimayor Extraordinary Assembly -to be held on July 6- but that they already have the approval of the new stadium by the entity that governs Colombian professional soccer.

According to Baena, the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ -in addition to the lack of support, both from the private and public sectors- It was the way in which financial support was offered from these same sectors to the Águilas Rionegro club of the highest category, while the vallenato team was ignored.

“The trigger for this is when we see that people who do not want to help usthat they tell us that they don’t have a way, that they don’t answer us, that they don’t receive us, then they go and look for a team like Águilas Doradas to bring him, offering sums that we didn’t even come close to, it seemed very strange to us that we didn’t want in the city. So, as a result of that, we have been looking for options to improve the club, that is the reality. Nobody has received us, they have not looked for us, we have looked for meetings, a year and a half agoYou know that the people who make determinations have not wanted us to receive the calls, we are already going for a year and a half, It has become something that we are not satisfied with it and we are looking for options for the improvement of the clubBaena said.

WHY DID THE BAENA CHANGE THEIR MIND?

At the beginning of the season, EL PILÓN interviewed Nicolás Baena and he had stated that they did not plan to leave the city. However, his speech changed and he assured that, although they wanted to stay, “It was untenable to be in a place where you are not wanted”.

“It is very uncomfortable for us, wanting to give everything, that on the other hand, nobody answers us and they look for another team, which, as you well stated, was a reality, they went looking for another team trying to get us out; We wanted to stay, we think it is a spectacular square, but it is untenable to be in a place where you are not wanted. The same people who told us that they can’t help us, went after another team. We as a club have to make decisionsBaena stated.

THE GOVERNMENT DEFENDS ITSELF: “WE CANNOT MAKE DIRECT CONTRIBUTIONS”

Through a statement to public opinion, the Government of Cesar defended itself against the accusations of the president of Valledupar Fútbol Club, Nicolás Baena, in which they blame this public entity for “lack of support”.

The departmental government regretted the decision made by the managers to take the club from the citybut they warned that they did not financially support the team because it is a private, for-profit company.

“The administration cannot make direct contributions to it as is the case with sports leagues in which an important investment is made to encourage the practice and competition of children and young people in different sports disciplines”, mentioned the Government.

Nevertheless, clarified that he has contributed in another wayFor example, allowing the Armando Maestre Pavajeau soccer stadium to be the permanent home of the team. “It is important to indicate that for Valledupar FC the constant use of the stadium does not represent any cost, since we give it to them as a loan, while other teams must pay rent for the use of stadiums in their respective cities”, indica.

He also mentioned that the departmental administration pays for the services of electric power, water supply and surveillance of the stadium, which represents a monthly investment of over $150 million.

