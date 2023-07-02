Goodbye to baldness! They approve a revolutionary pill that recovers 80% of the hair in weeks

In the natural aging process, both men and women can experience hair loss. However, some individuals face baldness at an early age due to genetic factors or autoimmune processes, such as alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss and can even lead to total baldness.

Faced with this problem, a ray of hope has emerged for those who suffer from premature baldness. A new pill, taken for 24 weeks, demonstrated positive effects in affected patients. Clinical trials of the oral drug called ‘Ritlecitinib’ achieved an astonishing 80% effectiveness in hair regrowth.

The success of the drug led the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve its use in patients as young as 12 years of age. ‘Ritlecitinib’ has shown encouraging results, managing to reverse the effects of baldness in 80% of patients participating in clinical trials.

According to ‘El Español’, the medicine has become a hope for those who have suffered from premature hair loss. He also mentioned that although the FDA approved a similar drug in 2022, it is only available for use in adults.

For younger patients with alopecia areata, there is a scientifically approved medicine called ‘Litfulo’ from Pfizer, which has been a particularly important treatment option.

Dermatologist Brittany Craiglow, from Yale University, emphasizes that treatment with ‘Litfulo’ is “a particularly important treatment option in younger patients with substantial hair loss, Although patients can begin to develop symptoms of alopecia areata at any age, most people start showing signs in their teens, twenties, or thirties.”

Approximately 700 people were enrolled for the Ritlecitinib clinical trial, of whom 50% had experienced loss of at least half their hair in less than 10 years, while the other 50% had experienced total hair loss. hair. The results showed that 23% of the treated patients achieved 80% hair recovery after six months of taking the pill. It was also observed that patients who had been affected for a longer time showed less significant results, which suggests that the drug is more effective in the early stages of alopecia.