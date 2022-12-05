Home News Goodbye to Cecilia, the 18-year-old sick like her little brother Tommy with a rare form of Sma: “Now you are free forever”
Goodbye to Cecilia, the 18-year-old sick like her little brother Tommy with a rare form of Sma: “Now you are free forever”

Goodbye to Cecilia, the 18-year-old sick like her little brother Tommy with a rare form of Sma: “Now you are free forever”

Now Cecilia, an 18-year-old from Sesto Calende (in the Varesotto area) suffering from the rare disease SMA-PME (spinal muscular atrophy with progressive myoclonic epilepsy), is “free forever”: this is how her mother Federica Muller greeted her with a long post on social media , which inspired by her and her brother Tommy (11 years old and with the same neurodegenerative disease) founded the non-profit organization “Amici di Tommy e Cecilia”.

