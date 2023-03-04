What did Mincho die of?

Nasly López, a great friend of Mincho, was the one who gave details of what the influencer suffered: “Our Mincho is currently in the ICU, he is quite delicate, last night he suffered a respiratory arrest. You know that he has a thyroid problem,” said Nasly López hours before confirming his death.

Mincho’s health collapsed this Thursday, March 2, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was referred to a clinic in Cali. According to his great friend, Janer Quiñones was suffering sequelae every two hours and His body did not resist despite the efforts of the medical staff in intensive care.

The comments of his last videos became the place where His followers expressed their love for him, thanking him for every smile he brought them and wishing him peace in his grave.

Through his social networks, the youth leader and social activist, John Jader Valencia, said goodbye to his friend: “It is with sadness that we say goodbye to one of the most well-known and beloved content creators in the Colombian Pacific. Thanks for everything, Janer Quiñones (El mincho). God be the one who gives strength to his relatives”.