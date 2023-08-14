Goodbye to the expected “cage fight”?: Zuckerberg says that Musk “is not serious” and “it is time to turn the page”

Meta* CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to have given up on the long-awaited fight against platform X owner Elon Musk after criticizing him for making excuses and avoiding a date.

“I think we can all agree that Elon is not serious and it is time to turn the page,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Threads social network on Sunday, noting that he had offered his rival “a real date” and the president of the Mixed martial arts organization UFC, Dana White, “offered to make the fight a legitimate event in the name of charity.” However, Musk “won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery and now asks to practice in my backyard.”

«If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and an official event, you know where to find me. Otherwise, it’s time to turn the page,” he insisted, adding that for now he “will focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Faced with the reproaches, the executive director of SpaceX and Tesla described Zuckerberg in a tweet as “a chicken,” reports the local press, noting that the message was deleted. Earlier, the billionaire posted a screenshot of a conversation with the Meta founder, in which Musk asked if he wanted to “do an internship at his house next week.”

To this, Zuckerberg responded: “If you still want to do a real MMA fight [artes marciales mixtas], then you should practice on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete. I don’t want to keep promoting something that will never happen, so either you decide you’re going to do it and do it soon, or we move on.”

Musk, for his part, said that “on Monday he will be in Palo Alto”, California, and proposed to “fight in his octagon.” “I haven’t practiced much, other than a little with Lex Friedman. [el cinturón negro en jiu-jitsu] today. Although I think it’s highly unlikely, given our size difference, maybe you’ll be a modern day Bruce Lee and somehow win,” he added.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg last June to “a cage fight” when commenting on a post about Meta’s plans to launch Threads, intended as a response to X. The Meta founder accepted the challenge, asking him to choose the venue for the fight. . Initially, it was proposed that it be held in the Octagon in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA). Last week, Musk revealed that it will take place in “ancient Rome” (Italy). «I spoke with the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” he noted.

Previously, Musk warned that the fight could be postponed due to a health problem that he presents, which could require surgery before the event can take place. Last Friday, he revealed that he has “a problem” with his right shoulder blade, for which he will have to undergo “minor surgery” and that it will take “a few months” to recover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

