Home » Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and 15 others subject to EU rules on content from Reuters
News

Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and 15 others subject to EU rules on content from Reuters

by admin
Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and 15 others subject to EU rules on content from Reuters
© Reuters. European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. June 5, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alibaba’s AliExpress, Amazon’s Marketplace (NASDAQ:), Apple’s App Store (NASDAQ:) and 16 other tech companies will be subject to new EU rules on online content starting in August.

This was communicated by Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The other 16 companies include booking.com, Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping – controlled by Alphabet (NASDAQ:) – Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest (NYSE:), Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter , Wikipedia, YouTube, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Bing and Zalando.

Under the rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), the companies in question, which each have more than 45 million active users per month, are required to deal with risk management, conduct external and independent audits, share data with authorities and researchers and to adopt a code of conduct.

“We believe these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systemically relevant and have particular responsibilities in making the internet safer,” Breton told reporters.

Breton added that he is verifying whether four or five other companies fall under the jurisdiction of the DSA, and that the decision is expected in the coming weeks.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Claudia Cristoferi, Francesca Piscioneri)

See also  "One of the worst": Modrić nightmare Orsato whistles Chelsea-Real

You may also like

The young people took the session of the...

Magazzino Italian Art: the paradise of Arte Povera,...

Gunsan Peace Museum, 4 rounds of Gunsan US...

Once again, they seek to reduce the salary...

Stars of China | Asking the Sky

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Territorial...

Péter Hunčík: I suspect that the Hungarian parties...

Santa Fe, to cut off the flight of...

April 25, upside down photo of ministers in...

They called him the most powerful conservative in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy