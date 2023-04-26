Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and 15 others subject to EU rules on content from Reuters

© Reuters. European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. June 5, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alibaba’s AliExpress, Amazon’s Marketplace (NASDAQ:), Apple’s App Store (NASDAQ:) and 16 other tech companies will be subject to new EU rules on online content starting in August.

This was communicated by Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The other 16 companies include booking.com, Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping – controlled by Alphabet (NASDAQ:) – Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest (NYSE:), Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter , Wikipedia, YouTube, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Bing and Zalando.

Under the rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), the companies in question, which each have more than 45 million active users per month, are required to deal with risk management, conduct external and independent audits, share data with authorities and researchers and to adopt a code of conduct.

“We believe these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systemically relevant and have particular responsibilities in making the internet safer,” Breton told reporters.

Breton added that he is verifying whether four or five other companies fall under the jurisdiction of the DSA, and that the decision is expected in the coming weeks.

