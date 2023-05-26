Google announced to give 45 thousand scholarships to Pakistanis

Saturday May 27, 2023, 12:27 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) American multinational technology company Google has announced to provide scholarships for Pakistani students from 15,000 to 45,000 this year, which has been made possible with the support of the Ministry of Information Technology. Scholarship will be awarded. According to details, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque announced this in a conference. He said, “This is an important news that could not reach the people due to the heartbreaking incident of May 9 in the country.” He said that “the share of women in scholarship has been kept at 40 percent.” He said that we are in constant contact with the Google administration and next year Google will give scholarships to 4.5 lakh Pakistanis. On May 9, Google administration has announced to increase the number of scholarships from 15 thousand to 45 thousand. He said, “The Ministry of IT is determined to achieve the goal of Digital Pakistan. IT policy has been formulated in the context of the need of the next 50 years in the country, IT exports have reached 500 million dollars by December 2022. .” The Federal Minister for Information Technology said that “the Ministry of IT is working on the policy of promoting Made in Pakistan, the manufacturing of mobile and smart phones is going on in the country and the price of a locally made smart phone is 18 to 25 thousand rupees.” He said that “in the last three years, 70 new connectivity projects have been started at a cost of 75 billion rupees, this money has been obtained from 2% of the income of cellular companies instead of PSDP, the development of IT business connectivity.” It is not possible without the facility of Addressing the conference, Senator Haseeb Khan said that “Today’s youth is doing the creative work in the IT sector that local industries need.” Such young people need to be encouraged and supported, the Ministry of IT should plan in this regard. Can’t compete with.”