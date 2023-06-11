Google Cloud security team may be paralyzed after Twitter refuses to pay Google Cloud bill

Technology newsletter Platformer reported today that social media Twitter and cloud computing service Google Cloud are facing contract renewals this month, but Twitter’s refusal to pay bills threatens to paralyze Twitter’s trust and safety team.

Before Elon Musk took over the social platform last year, Twitter signed a multi-year deal with Google to fight spam and protect accounts, Reuters reported.

The Platformer report did not detail how the conflict between the two companies would hamper Twitter’s trust and safety team. Tech news site The Information reported that Twitter has been trying to renegotiate its contract with Google since at least March.

Platformer reported that some of Twitter’s services run on its own servers, while others are hosted by two cloud platforms, Amazon and Google.

Amazon threatened in March to withhold payment for ads placed on Twitter because Twitter still had outstanding bills for its cloud services from Amazon Web Services, The Information reported.

Twitter did not respond to emailed questions, and Google has yet to comment.

