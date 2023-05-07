Google Continues to Look for Samsung Foundry and Why It Doesn’t Choose TSMC

Google’s Google Tensor processor has been manufactured by Samsung Electronics for the past two generations. However, due to Qualcomm’s excellent performance from Samsung to TSMC, Tensor processors are used for comparison from time to time. Foreign media pointed out that Google may continue to cooperate with Samsung in the future generations of Tensor processors because TSMC is too expensive.

SamMobile reported that Google’s third-generation Tensor processor will be used in the next-generation flagship smartphone Google Pixel 8. The new-generation processor has been designed in cooperation with Samsung’s chip business unit System LSI and uses Samsung’s 4-nanometer process technology.

The report pointed out that it was previously reported that Google originally intended to use TSMC’s 4nm process for the fourth-generation Tensor processor, but the cost was too high, so it chose to continue to cooperate with Samsung. It is still unclear which process Google will choose for the next few generations of Tensor processors.

The report pointed out that Samsung’s wafer foundry is far behind TSMC. In the 5nm and 4nm processes, the performance and power saving are completely incomparable with TSMC. However, Samsung’s 3nm GAA technology is said to have greatly improved the above defects, but Whether this is true is still unknown.

In addition, market news came out that AMD, a major customer of TSMC, transferred some of its 4nm orders to Samsung. In addition to cost considerations, it is rumored that Samsung’s 4nm yield and performance have already caught up with TSMC.

