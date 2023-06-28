Google News: Learning “Gemini” should surpass ChatGPT +++ Headset project “Iris” is discontinued | news

Wed, 5:10 p.m. Software fenChatGPT comes from OpenAI, although Microsoft in particular has scored well with it commercially in recent months. Not much time passed between the launch of the chatbot and Microsoft’s announcement that it wanted to integrate the technology into as many products as possible. Half a year ago, Bing was hardly known as a particularly promising search engine, but the landscape has changed quite a bit. There is therefore an urgent need for action for Google, and one answer to the challenge goes by the name of Bard.

At the same time they are working on a project called Gemini, a next-generation speech synthesizer. This should not only communicate particularly naturally, but also be able to learn and make intelligent decisions. This would indeed be a big step, because previous models only have knowledge with which they were trained – but cannot react to new experiences. However, one should not hope for a quick publication of such a bot, the way to learning instead of just trained AIs is long.

Buried: Google headset will not be further developed

Almost two years ago, Google assigned around 300 employees to develop a new headset. Unlike the “Google Glass” introduced a decade ago, this is a concept more in line with a Vision Pro. A smartphone is not necessary, inside an ARM chip takes care of many of the calculations. However, the idea is to carry out particularly performance-intensive tasks in Google’s data centers and not locally.

However, nothing will come of it like now transpired. The project known as “Iris” is reportedly on file, and Google decided against continuing. Instead of coming up with a complete AR/VR headset, Google instead wants to focus on AR operating systems and no longer work on hardware. Similar to Android in the smartphone sector, the upcoming “micro XR” platform should be available to all interested manufacturers.

0

0

0 comments