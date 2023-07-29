Google.org and Éxito come together to strengthen inclusion

WITH A CONTRIBUTION of US$100,000 in financing, Google.org joins forces with Grupo Éxito and the Salva Terra Foundation to support peasants in some rural areas of the country, facilitating the marketing of their products and promoting social inclusion and productive development agriculture in the regions.

“At Google we are very proud to be part of this project that demonstrates how, through the construction of alliances and the contribution that we make to the country every day, bringing digital tools to the populations that need them most and expanding access to the( as) Colombians to the digital ecosystem, we can contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture, expanding opportunities”, expressed alejandro ricoleader of Telcos, Finance and Retail at Google Colombia.

As a result of this alliance, 109 families benefit directly and 207 indirectly, due to the generation of jobs in the Urabá and Catatumbo regions for the collection, selection and packaging processes of products such as bananas, passion fruit, Tahiti lemon, coconut, cassava, onion red, chonto tomato, green beans, paprika, golden pineapple and avocado, among others.

Google.org and Grupo Éxito, together with Fundación Salva Terra, join forces to promote the inclusion and productive agricultural development of the peasant population in some rural areas of Colombia, promoting their insertion in high-quality processes, in order to provide them with opportunities and contribute to improving their living conditions.

This alliance is based on a joint vision to support the transformation of agriculture and promote the sustainability of the Colombian countryside, seeking to generate a positive impact in the areas that have been affected by violence and are part of the Development Programs with Territorial Focus (PDET) .

For its part, at Grupo Éxito one of the pillars of its sustainability strategy is sustainable trade, based on generating relationships of value and trust with allies and suppliers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

