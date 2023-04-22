Google’s CEO received an annual salary of 300 billion won last year… “800 times the regular staff”

▲Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. (AP/Newsis)

It was found that Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, received a total of 226 million dollars (about 301 billion won) in annual salary last year thanks to the huge stock bonus he receives every three years.

According to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters on the 21st (local time), among CEO Pichai’s salary last year, stock bonuses amounted to $218 million (290.4 billion won). The basic salary was maintained at 2 million dollars (2.7 billion won).

Pichai, who became CEO of Google in 2015, decided to receive a stock bonus once every three years as Alphabet CEO from December 2019.

As a result, in 2019, it earned a total of $281 million, including $276 million in stock bonuses. In 2021, when stocks were not received, $6.3 million was received.

Bloomberg pointed out that CEO bonuses are becoming a sensitive topic as major US information technology (IT) companies continue to undergo restructuring, including large-scale layoffs.

The average annual salary of Alphabet employees last year was $279,802 (372.7 million won), and CEO Pichai’s salary is more than 800 times that amount.