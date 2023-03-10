The opportunities for a quality international education continue to add to the options of Colombians in 2023. Through the more humane ICETEX, the ENAE Business School of Murcia offers the opportunity to 28 Colombian professionals to study master’s programs with scholarships in Spain in areas related to business.

ENAE Business School grants four scholarships of 80% and 24 exemptions of 50% of the tuition value, for programs in virtual, face-to-face or blended modality. Students must assume the other costs related to stay, air tickets and other expenses for the virtual modality.

The call is open to Colombian professionals between the ages of 21 and 60 with a minimum undergraduate grade point average of 3.7/5.0 and preferably one year of experience in an area related to the subject to be studied. If the program to be carried out is in English, it is necessary to present a knowledge test in the language that shows a minimum level of C1.

Applicants must have advanced admission or processing to ENAE Business School at the time of applying, an undergraduate university degree, transcript of grades, certificates of professional experience, and certificate of knowledge of English. All the information about the program, as well as the link for the application, can be found at https://bit.ly/3YZhZZa

ICETEX, in its humanization process, strengthens its international management so that Colombians have more and more opportunities to access quality education beyond our borders.

Access to international scholarships is a real possibility for Colombians with offers that make it possible to experience higher education on the five continents. Today close to 2,000 Colombians are beneficiaries of these international programs and ICETEX supports them in building their life project.

Source: ICETEX

