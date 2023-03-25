Home News Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, dies at 94
Gordon Moore, pioneer of the microprocessor industry and co-founder of Intel, once the largest semiconductor maker, died Friday at the age of 94, the company said.

Moore was a titan in the technological transformation of the modern age, helping companies achieve ever smaller and more powerful chips.

An engineer by training, he co-founded Intel in July 1968 and eventually served as its president, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors.

moore died “surrounded by his family at his home in Hawaii”, Intel noted.

The Santa Clara, California-based company was in its early years known for its constant innovation until it became one of the most important technology firms.

Moore is credited with the theory that was later dubbed “Moore’s Law”, according to which integrated circuits would double their power every year, which he then recalculated to every two years.

The axiom stuck for decades in industry jargon and became synonymous with the rapid technological advancement of the modern world.

Moore retired from Intel in 2006.

Throughout his life, he donated more than $5.1 billion to charitable causes through the foundation he created with his wife Betty, to whom he was married for 72 years.

“While he never aspired to be a household name, Gordon’s vision and life’s work enabled the phenomenal innovation and technological developments that shape our lives every day,” said Harvey Fineberg, president of the Gordon & Betty Moore.

Intel leaders paid tribute to Moore.

“He was instrumental in unlocking the power of transistors and inspiring techies and entrepreneurs for decades,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

“He leaves behind a legacy that changed the lives of every person on the planet. His memory will live on,” Gelsinger added on his Twitter account.

