Gorgona, a threat hangs over paradise island

By Loren Susana Alzamora

Legal Office Lumen Gentium Catholic University Foundation, Unicatholic.

Gorgona Island was known as the ‘Colombian Alcatraz’. Its construction as a prison began by order of President Alberto Lleras Camargo on October 25, 1959. And it started as a prison on October 18, 1960.

By then the island was inhabited by the most dangerous criminals in Colombia, who cut tons of trees to prepare their food, but also to build rafts and flee.

It should be noted that the selection of the island for the construction of this maximum security prison was given due to its strategic location.

It is located in the southwestern Colombian Pacific, and the closest continental place is known as ‘Punta de Reyes’, a name given by the Bazán beach community.

As a maximum security prison in the middle of the sea, it only lasted 23 years, since President Belisario Betancourt closed it on June 25, 1983, when the island was declared a National Natural Park.

At present, in Gorgona it is seen how nature has retaken the space that was once taken from it with the construction of the prison.

Only memories remain and the ruins of what was once a prison, devoured by the wild and humid jungle.

When the island became a natural national park four decades ago, it began to reflect its beauty.

Today, travelers and tourists come to enjoy the natural secrets it hides. Endemic species, such as the blue lizard, are its attraction.

Gorgona, also known as ‘science island’, adopted this name because it is coveted by researchers and it has become their study island.

Risk hanging over paradise

Given that in Gorgona they intend to build a military base, financed by the United States government, communities of ‘Playa Bazán’, of the Cauca municipality of Guapi, environmentalists and other towns surrounding the island are immersed in a legal mess with the State due to to its eventual development.

As recalled, the project consists of four components: the installation of a construction tower with radar on Cerro de la Trinidad, the highest mountain on the island; a 170-meter pier; a third level coast guard station, and a storage tank with a capacity of five thousand gallons of fuel.

This is a project that would affect ecosystems, both marine and terrestrial, flora and fauna, given that, according to the Scientific Committee of the Gorgona Natural National Park, the license issued by the national environmental licensing authority for its construction has insufficiencies that could generate very negative impacts on the island.

Hence, in the public hearing held on Monday March 13 in the Congress of the Republic, led by Susana Muhamad, called ‘Salvemos Gorgona’, the suspension of this project was revealed. However, the decision has not been final.

There is a denial of artisanal fishermen and the Bazan community, as opposed to why the station or base of the army should not be kept. They see it as a sum of losses: of an ancestral place, of knowledge.

They are fearful given the uncertainty of what will happen to sustain themselves as fishermen. They live in fear of the impacts that the technology involved in building a coast guard station or Navy base would generate.

In this way, the fishermen envision that the resources could be affected and therefore their activity, because it would condemn the extinction of a way of life that survives in the Pacific in a traditional way, different from any other part of the world.

That is why they fight for the support of an ancestral practice of life that is ending in the world and that few preserve in that small insular space.

His call to the State is to admire the fisherman, to value the survival of some life practices, to think of a form of regulation that benefits many of the communities and families of the Pacific, especially the artisanal fishermen who are already extinguishing.

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift, that is why it is called the present.” The quote, popularized by Master Oogway in the movie Kung Fu Panda, comes in handy for Gorgona and its inhabitants.

For their communities, a gift, a treasure, their most precious treasure, who do not want it to be taken away by the United States government, who do not want the Colombian government to support this project, who do not want the treasures that the island hides be destroyed.

For the moment, the development is suspended, but the uncertainty of those who are harmed and the island in danger -due to the implementation of this project- is about the outcome of their claim. The community is still awaiting the decision.

The Legal Clinic of Unicatólica receives your queries in the following email:

[email protected]

Comments