Göring-Eckardt: The federal government should pay integration costs permanently

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over the costs of refugee integration, Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is demanding permanent federal involvement. “It is unacceptable that the Federal Chancellor has been wriggling about the question of how to proceed with the financing of the federal states and local authorities on this issue for months,” she told the newspapers of the Funke Group (Monday). “The federal government must ensure that the financial overload on the municipalities comes to an end and contribute to the integration costs on a permanent basis.”

With the number of refugees and other migrants soaring, communities are groaning under the burden of housing, care and funding. In their opinion, the lump sum financing of 2.75 billion euros for 2023 promised by the federal government so far is not enough, and the integration costs have not yet been taken into account. Scholz has invited representatives from the federal and state governments to a top-level meeting in the Chancellery on May 10th.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) does not want to be committed to municipalities getting more money. “It’s not always just about the financial issues,” she said on Sunday evening in the ARD “Report from Berlin”. The municipalities also need help with accommodation, which is why they are “creating additional accommodation options”./and/DP/zb