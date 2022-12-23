Home News Gorizia, died at the age of 18 under the eyes of her mother: she had just left the hospital
News

Gorizia, died at the age of 18 under the eyes of her mother: she had just left the hospital

by admin
Gorizia, died at the age of 18 under the eyes of her mother: she had just left the hospital

Two days ago he didn’t feel so well, pain everywhere especially in the head, nausea and a lot of weakness, so he decided to go to the emergency room of San Polo di Monfalcone, Gorizia. From there she was discharged without a precise diagnosis. Today Anisa Mahmic18 years old on December 4, a girl of Bosnian origin who lived with her mother in Ronchi dei Legionari, died.

No anomaly

After the tragedy, the doctors at the San Polo hospital took her in charge and subjected her to some tests which, however, did not reveal anything in particular. The girl was then discharged and returned home but her condition worsened. The malaise that had prompted her to go to the emergency room has worsened. Her mother called her 118 but when a team of doctors arrived at the apartment for the young woman there was nothing they could do. It will be the autopsy, if it is willing, to shed light on the causes of her death and above all if it could have been avoided with some other diagnostic test not performed.

The shock of friends and relatives

The news of Anisa Mahmic’s disappearance has traumatized the whole country and also the institute in Gorizia where she was studying to realize her dream of becoming a hairdresser. Billboards and banners made by some friends appeared near Anisa’s home: “We will never forget you. We will not forget your smile”. And again: “We want to remind you how you were, to think that you are still alive, that you still listen to us as you were and still smile. Bye Anisa”. Even the institute she attended in Gorizia, the Ial, remembered her with a post on Instagram: “Anisa kind soul who saw the beauty in every person. Sweet and sunny Anisa who played down even the worst moments. Anisa happy to be at school to the point of greeting all the teachers with a smile every morning. Anisa in love with life. Bye Anisa”.

See also  No orange zone for the provinces of Turin and Cuneo: they will remain red, Piedmont turns out to be two-colored

You may also like

Seek progress through stability and stabilize stability——Learn and...

Hot search list changed to obituary list?A large...

The driver misses the maneuver and hits the...

Fifty food parcels for families in Belluno in...

Expo Roma 2030, the largest urban solar park...

Over a kilo of drugs in the car,...

Christmas tree with shell casings, animal rights activists...

Mild and asymptomatic can apply for centralized isolation

Rape of Lignano Sabbiadoro, the prosecutor asks for...

Three agents dead, one injured: in 1998 the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy