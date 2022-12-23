Two days ago he didn’t feel so well, pain everywhere especially in the head, nausea and a lot of weakness, so he decided to go to the emergency room of San Polo di Monfalcone, Gorizia. From there she was discharged without a precise diagnosis. Today Anisa Mahmic18 years old on December 4, a girl of Bosnian origin who lived with her mother in Ronchi dei Legionari, died.

No anomaly

After the tragedy, the doctors at the San Polo hospital took her in charge and subjected her to some tests which, however, did not reveal anything in particular. The girl was then discharged and returned home but her condition worsened. The malaise that had prompted her to go to the emergency room has worsened. Her mother called her 118 but when a team of doctors arrived at the apartment for the young woman there was nothing they could do. It will be the autopsy, if it is willing, to shed light on the causes of her death and above all if it could have been avoided with some other diagnostic test not performed.

The shock of friends and relatives

The news of Anisa Mahmic’s disappearance has traumatized the whole country and also the institute in Gorizia where she was studying to realize her dream of becoming a hairdresser. Billboards and banners made by some friends appeared near Anisa’s home: “We will never forget you. We will not forget your smile”. And again: “We want to remind you how you were, to think that you are still alive, that you still listen to us as you were and still smile. Bye Anisa”. Even the institute she attended in Gorizia, the Ial, remembered her with a post on Instagram: “Anisa kind soul who saw the beauty in every person. Sweet and sunny Anisa who played down even the worst moments. Anisa happy to be at school to the point of greeting all the teachers with a smile every morning. Anisa in love with life. Bye Anisa”.