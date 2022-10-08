GORIZIA The Regional Forestry Corps, as part of the activity to combat animal trafficking and in particular dog puppies, intercepted a shipment of 69 puppies of various breeds from Hungary.

The van was intercepted and stopped by a patrol of the Forestry Corps at dawn yesterday, Friday 7 October, after a high-speed chase, as it entered from Slovenia and entered the A34 Gorizia-Villesse motorway in an attempt to reach the toll booth. with A4.

With the help of the veterinarians of Asugi for the sanitary part and of the agents of the Traffic Police for the other surveys, checks have been started. It emerged that the van was equipped for the transport of animals and that, fortunately, all the dogs checked were of an age compatible with the transport / removal from the mother and were in good condition. However, a series of administrative sanctions relating to the provisions of the Regulation on the protection of animals during transport and related operations were ascertained and contested for a total of approximately 4 thousand euros.

In a note from the Forestry Corps, it is highlighted: “Despite the now chronic shortage of personnel, due to continuous retirements, and in consideration of the fact that the panorama of controls on which the forest stations engage daily (environment, waste, hunting, biodiversity , forest heritage, forest fire prevention, animal welfare, etc.) the operators of the Forestry Corps do their utmost to maintain an acceptable standard of protection of the territory. However, it is indispensable and urgent both an adequate strengthening of the staff of the individual forest stations and a legislative and regulatory adaptation of the Regional Forestry Corps in order both to be able to offer an effective control / prevention service on all matters of competence and to be prepared to the future challenges that lie ahead following the acceleration of the socio-environmental changes we are experiencing ”.