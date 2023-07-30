Home » Görlitz: 43 migrants in a van – the police arrest smugglers
by admin
On Saturday evening, not far from the Polish border in Kodersdorf near Görlitz, a smuggler dropped 43 migrants from a van and then drove away.

The people came from Turkey and Afghanistan, among others, as the Federal Police Inspectorate Ludwigsdorf announced on Sunday. Among them were also young people and children, the youngest still in infancy.

A witness informed the police, officials found the migrants a little later in the village and brought them to the office. One of the alerted patrols discovered and pursued the speeding vehicle from Luxembourg onto the motorway in the direction of Görlitz.

Helicopter arrest

The transporter suddenly stopped there, a man jumped out and disappeared into the nearby cornfield. A federal police helicopter quickly tracked him down. “Around 7:15 p.m. the handcuffs finally clicked,” it said.

