Gosbertstraße: Detour due to bridge construction

Construction work to renew the railway bridge in Ergenzingen will begin on Tuesday, May 2nd. For this purpose, Gosbertstraße will be completely closed for weeks. The access road to the Höllsteig industrial park remains in place from the direction of Seebronn. The diversion takes place via the commercial area “Ergenzingen-Ost”, B28 and L1184 and vice versa. Bus traffic will be diverted via the Höllsteig industrial park.

The new bridge is to be built to the west of its future location and then pushed into the railway line. For this purpose, the lines in Gosbertstraße must be laid in such a way that there is a sufficiently large distance at the edge areas for the bridge to be moved. Water, gas and power lines will be relaid as part of the road expansion. The road will be temporarily restored in this area. The full closure will be temporarily lifted on July 29. The construction work will continue at the end of November.

From Tuesday there will also be Changes in timetable and stops in bus traffic, reports the Tübingen district office. The “Grammer” stop and thus the northern part of Ergenzingen cannot be served for six weeks. Line 7627 coming from Bondorf goes to the “Junghansring” in the Höllsteig industrial area instead of the “Grammer” stop. Lines 7628 and 7633 coming from Rottenburg also go through the industrial area to the “Schlachthäusle” stop. These lines also go to the “Junghansring”. The journey times change within the city as well as in the surrounding villages. The changed timetables can be found below www.naldo.de. Attention: The electronic timetable information (EFA) does not list these changes.