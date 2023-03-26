At that time, the sisters of Lazarus sent a message to Jesus, saying: “Lord, your friend is sick.”

Jesus, hearing this, said: “This disease will not end in death, but will serve for the glory of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified by it.”

Jesus loved Martha, her sister and Lazarus. When he found out that he was sick, he stayed where he was for two more days.

Only then does he say to his disciples: “Let us go again to Judea.”

When Jesus arrived, Lazarus had already been buried for four days. When Marta found out that Jesus was coming, she went out to meet her, while Mary stayed at home.

And Marta said to Jesus: “Lord, if you had been here my brother would not have died. But even now I know that whatever you ask of God, God will give it to you.”

Jesus said to him, “Your brother will rise again.”

Martha replied: “I know that he will rise in the resurrection of the last day.”

Jesus tells him: «I am the resurrection and the life: he who believes in me, even if he has died, will live; and he who is alive and believes in me, he will not die forever. Do you believe this?

She answered him: “Yes, Lord: I believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, the one who had to come into the world.”

Jesus sobbed and, very moved, asked: “Where did you bury him?”

They answered him, “Lord, come and see him.”

Jesus burst into tears. The Jews commented: “How I wanted it!”

But some said: “And one who has opened the eyes of a blind man, could he not have prevented him from dying?”

Jesus, sobbing again, reaches the tomb. It was a cavity covered with a slab.

Jesus says: “Remove the slab.”

Marta, the dead man’s sister, tells him: “Sir, it already smells bad, because it’s been four days.”

Jesus says to him: “Did I not tell you that if you believe you will see the glory of God?”

So they removed the slab.

Jesus, raising his eyes on high, said: «Father, I thank you that you have listened to me; I know that you always listen to me; but I say it for the people who surround me, so that they may believe that you have sent me.”

And having said this, he shouted in a loud voice: “Lazaro, come outside.”

The dead man came out, his feet and hands bound with bandages, and his face wrapped in a shroud.

Jesus said to them, “Untie him and let him walk.”

And many Jews who had come to Mary’s house, seeing what Jesus had done, believed in him.

Lord’s word

All of the Bible readings for this Sunday speak of the resurrection. But not of the resurrection of Jesus, which will appear as an absolute novelty, but of our resurrection, to which we aspire and which Christ has given us precisely, by rising from the dead. Indeed, death represents for us as a wall that prevents us from seeing beyond; and yet our heart is projected beyond this wall and, although we cannot know what it hides, nevertheless, we think about it, we imagine it, expressing our desire for eternity with symbols.

The prophet Ezekiel announces to the Jewish people, in exile, far from the land of Israel, that God will open the tombs of the deportees and make them return to their land, to rest in peace there (cf. Ez 37, 12-14 ). This ancestral aspiration of man to be buried next to his parents is a longing for a “homeland” that will welcome him at the end of his earthly toils. This conception does not yet imply the idea of ​​a personal resurrection from the dead, since this only appears towards the end of the Old Testament, and in the time of Jesus it was not yet shared by all the Jews. For the rest, even among Christians, faith in the resurrection and in eternal life is often accompanied by many doubts and much confusion, because it is a reality that exceeds the limits of our reason and requires an act of faith. In today’s Gospel—the resurrection of Lazarus—we hear the voice of faith from the lips of Martha, Lazarus’s sister. To Jesus, who tells her: “Your brother will rise again”, she replies: “I know that he will rise in the resurrection on the last day” (Jn 11, 23-24). And Jesus replies: “I am the resurrection and the life: whoever believes in me, even if he has died, he will live” (Jn 11:25). This is the real novelty, which breaks through and overcomes all barriers. Christ breaks down the wall of death; in him dwells all the fullness of God, who is life, eternal life. For this reason death had no power over him; and the resurrection of Lazarus is a sign of his total mastery over physical death, which before God is like a dream (cf. Jn 11:11).

But there is another death, which cost Christ the hardest fight, even the price of the cross: it is spiritual death, sin, which threatens to ruin the existence of man. Christ died to overcome this death, and his resurrection is not the return to the previous life, but the opening of a new reality, a “new earth”, finally united again with God’s heaven. For this reason, Saint Paul writes: “If the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, he who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies, by the same Spirit who dwells in you.” you” (Rom 8:11). Dear brothers and sisters, let us entrust ourselves to the Virgin Mary, who is already participating in this Resurrection, so that she may help us to say with faith: “Yes, Lord: I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God” (Jn 11:27). to discover that he is truly our salvation.