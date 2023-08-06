GOSPEL ACCORDING TO SAINT MATTHEW 17,1-9

EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME TRANSFIGURATION OF THE LORD

At that time, Jesus took with him Peter, James and his brother John and led them up a high mountain by themselves. He was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as light. And Moses and Elijah appeared to them, conversing with him.

Peter, then, took the floor and said to Jesus: «Lord, how good it is here! If you want, I will make three tents: one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”

He was still speaking when a luminous cloud covered them with its shadow, and a voice from the cloud said: «This is my Son, the beloved, my favorite. Listen to him.»

Hearing this, the disciples fell on their faces, terrified. Jesus approached and, touching them, said to them: “Get up, do not be afraid.”

Looking up, they saw no one but Jesus, only

As they were coming down from the mountain, Jesus commanded them, “Tell the vision to no one until the Son of Man rises from the dead.”

Lord’s word.

LET’S REFLECT TOGETHER

The account of the Transfiguration follows that of Peter’s confession in Caesarea and the first announcement of the Passion (cf. Mt 16, 13 and ss). It shows us the ultimate reason why it is always worth having the courage to confess Jesus, even in the most difficult and difficult moments: Jesus is Lord. The transfiguration, as an anticipation of the resurrection, is offered as a horizon that aims to alleviate fear and instill courage to face the path of life.

A few verses before (Mt 16,22) Peter, like the other disciples, rebels against the passion and death that Jesus had announced to them. They could not accept following a Messiah whose human life would end in this way. It is in the light of this event that the experience of the transfiguration must be understood. Jesus had spoken of his death on the cross (cf. Mt 16, 21 et seq.), and of the conditions for following him: “Whoever wants to come after me, let him take his cross…” (Mt 16, 24). Now, Jesus tries to help his disciples understand that it is true that he will suffer and die, but that it is also true that he will rise again. In the transfiguration the resurrection “lives” in advance, precisely to prepare the apostles to face the path of his passion and death.

“He led them up a high mountain apart”, we read in the Gospel. The prophet Isaiah says that “it will come to pass at the end of time that the mountain of the House of the Lord will be established on the top of the mountains and will rise above the hills. All nations will flock to her” (Is 2,2). The ascent to the mountain of Jesus and the three disciples echoes other “ascents” and other experiences of God’s manifestation: Mount Horeb/Sinai (Ex 3,1; 24,12-18), the ascent and descent of Moses (Ex 19-34), the experience of Elijah (1Ki 19,1-18). On the mountain, Jesus reveals to his disciples that his life is much deeper than what they “see” and what they “know.”

“He was transfigured”: the evangelist is very concise in recounting this fact. We know from Luke that Jesus went up to pray (Lk 9:28): the transfiguration is, therefore, an event of prayer in which Jesus shows his being One with the Father (cf. Jn 10:30). And in this dialogue, during which “his garments became white as light”, Jesus reveals himself as the Light of the world (Jn 12:46).

“Moses and Elijah appeared to them, speaking with Jesus”: Elijah, father of the prophets, Moses, guardian of the law. They contain the entire history of the Old Testament. Moses had received various manifestations of God as a gift, and it was precisely because of this intimacy of friendship that his face shone (cf. Ex 34, 29-35). Moses also announced to Israel: “The Lord your God will raise up for you a prophet like me; he will make him arise from among you, from among his brothers, and it is to him that you will listen ”(Deut. 18:15). Likewise, Moses pleads with God: “Please, show me your glory” (Ex 33:18); and the Lord answers him: “No man can see me and continue living” (Ex 33:20-23). On the mountain, with Jesus, Moses can finally see the glory of God, who is Jesus Christ, the “Lord of glory” (1 Cor 2,8), the One on whom “the splendor of the glory of God shines.” (2 Cor 4,6); Jesus, the new Moses.

Next to Moses is Elijah, the father of the prophets who, having also climbed the mountain, listens to God “in the whisper of a soft breeze” (1 Kings 19:12). It represents the ideal synthesis of the entire host of prophets that will close John the Baptist, who is the last prophet, the “new Elijah” (cf. Mt 11,14). As for the presence of Elijah and Moses, it is true that Jesus must reveal himself to his disciples; but there is also a more “human” fact: Jesus himself needs to face his passion and death. He knows that he cannot do it with his disciples, who do not understand. So he chooses two large “friends”. Two friends of Scripture. Jesus suggests to us in this way that we must know how to choose who to trust, because not everything is available to everyone. The friends of Scripture, together with the saints, whom the Church points out to us as “friends and models of life”, can help us with their writings and their examples to understand the meaning of life and to give it a correct orientation.

“There came a cloud from the sky…. “: the experience of the Exodus continues to be the backdrop: the strenuous march of the people through the desert, guided by a cloud (Ex 13, 21 et seq.); the cloud on Mount Sinai (Ex 19, 16); the cloud that accompanies the “tabernacle” (Ex 40, 34-35), which guarded “the law” of God; and, finally, the cloud that descends on Jesus, which will say: “The true worshipers will adore the Father in Spirit and in truth” (Jn 4,23), when neither mountains nor particular tabernacles are needed.

“He is my son, the beloved: listen to him!”: at the moment of baptism, the Voice from heaven was also heard (Mc 1,11); now, this same Voice is heard by the disciples. “Listen to him”: it is the echo of the Shema – “Listen, Israel” (Dt 6,4) – and of the words of Moses: “The Lord, your God, will raise up for you a prophet like me from among your brothers. You will pay attention to him (Deut 18:15)”. The voice on the mountain points to Jesus, only to Him, as the One who must now be heard: He is the living Word, the Word of life, of truth (cf. Jn 14:6).

Peter does not understand everything that happens, but he does understand one thing: “It is good to be here” (Mt 17,4). This is the human impulse: how many “beautiful” experiences we also live to the point of letting ourselves be tempted and saying “let’s make three shops…”, “let’s stop time”. With the risk, however, of pursuing only emotional experiences that make us unable to “come down the mountain” to return to where concrete life is. Jesus teaches that active listening is the pinnacle of experience: “Listen to him.” In other words, we cannot continue under the dictatorship of emotions: they are necessary, of course, but they are not enough. They serve to give us a new impulse, courage… but we are bigger than emotions. “It is listening that defines the disciple: it is not a question of being original, but of being servants of the truth.