Government advances in the regulation of webcam modeling to avoid tax evasion

The Vice Minister of Labor Relations, Edwin Palma Egea, announced that the National Government is working on regulating webcam modeling to also ensure the labor rights of people engaged in this activity.

This measure is carried out in compliance with a ruling issued by the Constitutional Court in 2021. In addition, the Government seeks to address the issue of tax evasion associated with this industry, in order to guarantee that the economic resources that enter through this channel are duly contributed to the national treasury.

The Vice Minister affirmed that the Constitutional Court has ordered the Ministry of Labor to regulate webcam modeling work, recognizing that this is a reality that must be addressed legally and with the protection of the rights of those who exercise it. Colombia would be the second country in the world that generates the most content of this type.

Palma pointed out that this industry has been submerged in clandestinity, which has generated situations of vulnerability, crimes and violation of human and labor rights for those who work in it. For this reason, it is imperative to establish minimum conditions and guarantee that those who engage in this activity can do so in a health, safety and violence-free environment.

The official stressed that since October 2022, the Government has developed thematic tables on work activities with sexual content in different cities of the country, including Cartagena and Medellín. He has also participated in a public hearing in the Congress of the Republic to address this important issue.

The Vice Minister stressed that webcam modeling can have different ways of being exercised and, therefore, it will require specific regulation to address the particularities of this industry. For this reason, the Government has decided not to include this issue in the text of the labor reform, in order to continue working hand in hand with all the actors involved in the sector.

