This Saturday, January 21, the Roundtable for Peace Talks made up of the National Government and the National Liberation Army, ELN They had an extraordinary meeting to discuss several important points that were communicated to the public opinion in the middle of a press conference from Caracas, Venezuela.

Thus, during the meeting that took place between January 17 and 21, 2023, the parties agreed that the second cycle of negotiations was set for next February 13 in Mexico.

In this cycle, the issue of the participation of society in the construction of peace will be addressed. Simultaneously, they will begin to discuss and agree on a bilateral ceasefire.

Also, There will be a joint examination of the achievements and difficulties in the implementation of the agreements made during the first cycle.

The Dialogue Table made it clear that it values ​​the frankness and depth of the discussion process and agrees to maintain the communication mechanisms during the periods in which it is not meeting.

In the same way, The Dialogue Table mentioned that this meeting contributed to ratify and strengthen the principles on which these dialogues are carried out: the agreements are to comply with them, bilaterality, political character, mutual recognition, trust and good faith.

Also, during the press conference, they stressed that the dialogue table values ​​the proposals, criticisms, suggestions, demands and initiatives coming from Colombian society for a good development of this process. As well as the mobilization of communities, such as those that participate in the Humanitarian Caravan, in favor of the construction of certain and lasting paths towards peace.

Finally, they mentioned that the parties recognize the hospitality and careful dedication in coordinating all activities for the good success of the talks by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and value the willingness of the United Mexican States to host the second cycle of these peace talks.

Similarly, they thanked those who have joined this process such as the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Cuba and the Kingdom of Norway, as well as the accompanying countries that have shown their willingness and work in favor of this process.