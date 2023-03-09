They illuminated the stretch from the main road of Las Carolinas to La Gran Victoria.

This Tuesday, March 7, the governor of Monagas, Ernesto Luna, reported on the work that was done in the Las Carolinas sector, Industrial Zone of the Santa Cruz parish in the municipality maturin.

During the transmission of the multiplatform program “Conectados con Ernesto” number 22, he pointed out that together with the mayoress of Maturín, Ana Fuentes, and through the Public Lighting Directorate of the Capital City Council, the lighting of 2.8 kilometers of roads was achieved, from the main avenue of Las Carolinas to La Gran Victoria, with the installation of 179 lights, 20 double whip arms, repair, replacement and installation of 16 damaged posts, the laying of 2,300 meters of arvidal (guaya) and the installation of a 27 kva transformer.

In addition, weeding work was carried out on 78,000 square meters, from Las Carolinas to the El Rosillo bridge, and they cleaned 1,400 linear meters of ditches and curbs.

“This has been a dream, a request from the inhabitants of this important sector,” said the Governor.

Meanwhile, Mayor Fuentes said that the inhabitants of this sector can count on their full support for whatever they need.

“We are going to be here, always, to attend to each of the needs that the people in our municipality have. And you know that we are going to work hand in hand as we have done in all this time, “he said.

