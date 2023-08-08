Home » Government approves introduction of 40% tax on bank extra-profits for the year 2023 By Reuters
by admin
© Reuters. Banconote in euro. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) – The government approved late yesterday evening the introduction of a 40% tax on extra profits made by banks for the year 2023 to be used to help families pay off mortgages and cut taxes.

This is what the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini said.

“It is enough to look at the profits of banks in the first half of 2023, also the result of the rate hikes of the European Central Bank, to realize that we are not talking about a few millions, but billions”, said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini at the press conference.

According to a draft of the provision, seen by Reuters, this windfall tax is paid by June 2024 and is calculated on the 2023 or 2022 interest margin, whichever is greater, within the limit of 25% of 2022 equity.

The possible revenue from this measure, according to the first reconstructions in the press, is just under 3 billion.

(Giancarlo Navach and Giuseppe Fonte, editing Stefano Bernabei)

