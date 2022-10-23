Listen to the audio version of the article

The richest chapter in the handover held Saturday at the Mef between Daniele Franco and Giancarlo Giorgetti focused on the preparatory papers for the budget law. But the first commitment of the new holder of the Italian accounts will be yet another decree law on bills. Its main task will be to extend the tax credit system for energy purchases by businesses and commercial activities to December, in the manner extended by the Aid-ter decree. Almost 5 billion will be needed, which will represent the financial heart of the measure. But the text will try to look at something else as well.

In fact, a mechanism has been studied to strengthen the social bonus on the bills of less well-off families, with the first aim of simplifying it and making it automatic. The idea is to guarantee the bonus, which reduces the price increases of electricity and gas, to taxpayers with the lowest incomes, disconnecting it from the Isee parameter (the ceiling is now at 12 thousand euros) that must be requested by families. Precisely this passage, as the ministerial monitoring shows, proved to be a no small obstacle to the effective use of the aid. Because many of the families concerned are not aware of the bonus, despite it being indicated in the bill, and almost half of the allocated resources have not yet been exploited.

The problem has been underlined several times by Giorgetti himself in the role of Minister of Economic Development of the Draghi government. And his move to Via XX Settembre brings him back to very topicality. The bonus, in essence, would come directly to those who are entitled to it even without making a request. The most complex step on a technical level is linked to the harmonization of income thresholds, which are individual, for help that is instead addressed to families. The works are in progress.

Much simpler, on the other hand, is the rule on tax rebates for businesses’ electricity and gas. In this case it is only a question of confirming the tax credits already in force until November 30th for December. The cost, 4.7 billion per month at the end of September prices, could be corrected based on the most up-to-date price dynamics. But the financial dimension is that, and summarizes the main measure of the new provision.

On the other hand, the hypothesis of the replication of the 150 euro anti-inflation bonus seems to be losing significantly. There would be funds, because Nadef leaves margins of approximately 9.4 billion, absorbed only half by the extension of the tax credits. But the first urgency of the Meloni government is now to widen the margins for the upcoming budget law (see the article opposite). For this reason, the technicians of Via XX Settembre have dusted off a mechanism already used in the past, which in practice translates into an advance to this year of expenses scheduled for the next. For example, last year the move concerned the annual funds for the Railways, and even now the mechanism will be applied to non-deferrable expenses, which could include international missions. The trick would make it possible to bring the starting deficit down to 3.1-3.2% over the next year, now indicated at 3.4%, without changing the 5.6% threshold over 2022.