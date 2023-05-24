Government attempts to court foreign sovereign wealth funds By Reuters

© Reuters. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her year-end press conference in Rome December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane



by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is courting sovereign wealth funds to invest in a new fund to provide resources to firms operating in strategically important sectors, although precedents suggest it will be difficult to persuade them to embrace the project.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intends to inject up to 1 billion euros of state liquidity into a fund for companies operating in sectors such as energy and raw materials procurement, Reuters reported this month.

To boost the project, a senior government official told Reuters that Meloni plans to attract investment from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Norway. So far the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has said publicly that it hopes only for the involvement of Saudi Arabia.

The government has not yet clarified how much funding it plans to raise from sovereign wealth funds. Under a bill expected to be ratified by the end of this year, the Treasury will likely retain a minority stake in the new entity, which will also be backed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp).

A second government official said the government would offer a highly focused strategy to get investors to inject liquidity into specific assets deemed strategic, without spreading funding too far.

Analysts are skeptical of the chances of success given Italy’s complex bureaucracy and legislative hurdles.

“It is difficult to convince foreign investors to focus on Italy. They should be ready to face the legislative, fiscal and judicial chaos,” said Fabio Scacciavillani, a partner at the financial consultancy Nextperience with a past working in Oman’s sovereign wealth fund.

He cited UAE airline Etihad’s attempt to bail out former flag carrier Alitalia as an example, which failed in 2017 after the government was forced to appoint special commissioners to run the company.

Data from the Sovereign Investment Lab of Milan’s Bocconi University show that the liquidity of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds in Italy peaked in 2010, with transactions worth $2.3 billion. However, in the last five years they have invested just $1 billion in Italy.

In 2021, investment was zero – a possible backlash after then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed an arms embargo on the UAE over its role in the war in Yemen.

Since taking office in October, Giorgia Meloni has sought to forge closer ties with the Gulf, downplaying fears of previous coalitions about human rights in the region. In March you visited the UAE and later lifted the arms embargo.

DOUBLE?

Italy’s plan builds on an initiative announced this month in France, where private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners will launch a €2bn fund dedicated to key materials procurement projects, with a quarter of funding coming from the state.

The Italian bill proposes that the Treasury invest in “national companies with high potential” through financial vehicles or investment funds promoted by CDP.

Rome will operate on “market terms,” ​​according to a draft seen by Reuters, to avoid violating European Union rules against state aid.

A recent attempt highlights the difficulty of implementing such initiatives.

The so-called “Heritage Relaunch” was launched in 2021 to support companies affected by the pandemic. Initially it was supposed to provide funding of around 40 billion euros, but has so far managed to invest just 1 billion.

Brussels has set very strict criteria for such funds and demand for the program has been low, as eligible companies have preferred to invest their own money rather than having the state as a co-shareholder or creditor, a government official said.

According to economists, the new fund risks becoming a duplication of CDP Equity, a subsidiary of CDP set up in 2011 with the task of injecting capital into strategic assets, which has approximately 10 billion euros of investments and owns stakes in various companies.

“How would the new fund be linked or complementary to CDP Equity or other existing vehicles? The risk is of having unclear, overlapping and confusing mandates,” said Bernardo Bortolotti, head of the Sovereign Investment Lab at the Bocconi University of Milan.

Bortolotti also said the size of the government’s initial investment “speaks a lot” about Rome’s limited ambition.

“The last thing Italy needs is a small, ministerial, sub-sovereign fund,” Bortolotti said.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Sabina Suzzi)