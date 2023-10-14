Government begins assistance to families affected by drought in Chaco

Starting this Friday, an “uninterrupted plan” to deliver drinking water to indigenous and rural communities affected by drought in the Chaco region begins.

310,000 liters will be delivered in 25 tanker trucks for a first distribution, reported the Minister of the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN), Arsenio Zárate.

The Government has already delivered more than 4,000,000 liters of water since August 15 in different operations of the SEN, the Ministry of Public Works (MOPC) and Essap. Starting tomorrow, the operation will begin and will be renewed depending on the demand in the communities and the drought situation.

Assistance is planned for 30,000 members of indigenous communities and another 5,000 inhabitants of the affected region. In this first delivery, it is expected to reach about 5,000 people, Zárate said.

The assistance operation will be led by the SEN, with the participation of the Essap, the MOPC, the Environmental Sanitation Service (Senasa) and the Ministry of Defense, through the military forces that will support the distribution tasks.

Along with the distribution of water, the SEN will continue to assist some 6,000 families affected by the storms in the departments of Alto Paraná and Itapúa, mainly.

This Thursday, a meeting took place between representatives of the authorities and the President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, in Mburuvicha.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

