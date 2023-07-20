Government begins second legislature with significant wear: Zuleta

THE EXECUTIVE will start the second legislature with significant wear and tear and with the challenge of rebuilding majorities in Congress to advance their projects, assured María Margarita Zuleta, director of the Alberto Lleras Camargo School of Government at the University of Los Andes.

He stated that it is early to know if President Gustavo Petro will be open to dialogue and consensus, but that his speech today in the legislature will shed light on the matter.

THE NEW CENTURY: Today begins the second legislature of the Government of President Gustavo Petro. What do you think will be the main challenges?

MARIA MARGARITA ZULETA: The main challenge is the implementation of public policies. Going from the idea to the concrete delivery of public goods and services for Colombians.

ENS: In the presidential speech for the installation of Congress, do you foresee a Petro more willing to dialogue or with a more radical and challenging message?

MMZ: I’m not sure if the president is going to be more open to dialogue. As Senator Humberto De la Calle pointed out, “there is an evident contradiction between the call of the Minister of the Interior and some congressmen of the Historical Pact for national unity, and the interventions of the president with offensive accusations against the Colombian middle class.” The speech of July 20 is going to shed light on the matter, but I am not in a position to know it now.

Coalition

ENS: Do you see possibilities for the government to rebuild a part of its coalition, especially with the Liberals who have not withdrawn from the official bloc?

MMZ: The Government has to rebuild its coalition, otherwise it will not have majorities to approve its initiatives. The President and the Minister of the Interior know very well how this works in Congress. I have no information to comment on the Liberal Party bloc.

It is important to take into account that many congressmen will be busy in the campaigns for the elections of mayors, governors, councils and assemblies, and naturally, the electoral results of October, and of November in Bogotá, will have an impact on the conformation of the coalition.

ENS: Is there a chance that the independent parties and the opposition form a tangible bloc that can stop the reforms if the Executive insists on not agreeing on their content?

MMZ: The independent and opposition parties are going to be more difficult to convince, without a doubt. That happens with all governments and the second legislature begins with a natural wear and tear on the government that, in the case of this particular government, is significant.

I saw a video today of Senator De la Calle in which he says that he will maintain his independence, but warns that he will not swallow it whole.

I don’t see a block that is going to act in a homogeneous way. But I see a very large group that has distanced itself from the government.

ENS: What impact does the fact that so many congressmen are targeted by the Supreme Court of Justice, the Council of State and the Attorney General’s Office have on this new legislature?

MMZ: Congressmen are always in the crosshairs of control and investigative bodies.

Image of the Congress

ENS: Do you see any chance of improving the image of Congress in public opinion?

MMZ: Opportunity for improvement there. I don’t know if it will improve.

ENS: With the majority ruling coalition broken, how much will the political and partisan pulse change in the final phase of the Comptroller General’s election?

MMZ: The Comptroller’s election will show us how majorities are built in this new legislature. For that choice there are “new cards” like in a card game.

ENS: Do you see any feasibility in the government’s thesis of calling its popular bases to take to the streets to pressure Congress to approve the reforms?

MMZ: The president has done it several times and I suppose he will do it again. The question is whether that call is translated into reforms, implementation and delivery of public goods and services. I’m afraid not.

scandals

ENS: To what extent have the scams, Benedetti and alleged nepotism scandals undermined the government’s margin of political action before Congress and public opinion?

MMZ: All scandals have an impact on public opinion. But I don’t think they affect the conformation of majorities in Congress.

ENS: Center-left or center-right, which trend do you think has an advantage in the final stretch of the campaign for regional and local elections, which will run parallel to the first part of the legislature?

MMZ: I believe that, in the local elections, in several regions of the country, the advancement of the total peace initiative is going to be very important. As I said before, the first semester of the legislature will have some congressmen busy in local elections, which is going to affect attention to bills. As of November and with the electoral result, the legislature will have a different context that we do not know at the moment.

Punishment voting is very frequent and we will see it in local elections. I don’t think we can make generalizations about political affinities.

