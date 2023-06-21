Government called extra sessions, but did not include pension and health reforms

The number of deputies in the departmental assemblies that will be defined in October of this year and the budget additions that were pending: these are the main issues that the national government put on the table so that the senators and representatives return to legislate at the end of the first legislature year.

Although President Gustavo Petro had said that social reforms, such as pensions and health, would be discussed during this legislative recess, they were not included in the recent decree issued by the Government, signed by the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, in the one who convenes the extraordinary sessions.

Although the labor reform, the prison reform and the submission law did not see the light of day in Congress either, it seems that the Government will want to debate the pension and health reforms, which are still alive, when the next legislature begins. However, they could convene other extraordinary sessions to deal with those issues.

It was with Decree 0999 of June 2023, in which it was defined that Colombian legislators must arrive at the National Capitol, between Thursday, June 22, and Saturday, June 24, to discuss some other important issues for the nation that were not discussed in the legislature that ended last Tuesday, June 20, when the regulation of cannabis for adult use in Colombia sank, as the last project, promoted by the ruling party.

Thus, the decree signed by the head of portfolio establishes, then, that Organic Law 330 of 2023 will be discussed, by which an article is added to Law 2200 of 2022, with which it seeks to delimit the number of assembly members that will be defined in the regional elections of October this year.

In the same way, the edict of the Presidency of the Republic also contemplates that, by means of Law 342 of 2023, the budgetary additions of the National Development Plan (PND) will be discussed, which, although it was approved in May of this year, must now be assigned new amounts to other issues such as children, through the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

In the official document, in addition, it is ensured that from this very Thursday, the congressmen should focus on studying these two key initiatives for the Executive. What did draw attention was that the aforementioned health and pension reforms were not presented, which seek, among other things, to take power away from private entities and, in some way, empower the state and public.

Velasco’s decree goes against what the head of state himself recently communicated, when he announced that they would turbocharge those sessions so that their controversial projects could be discussed, especially those related to health and pension reform, that they have had enough setbacks to advance in Congress.

“We will convene Congress for Extraordinary Sessions to discuss social reforms and the budget addition,” President Gustavo Petro wrote on his Twitter account.

However, it is expected that, after the labor reform led by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, collapsed, the national government changed its mind and decided to wait to find improvements to the projects and that they do not suffer the same fate as this initiative. which sought, according to the Government, to empower the working class; This, despite the fact that the opposition, businessmen and merchants assured that it would cause informality and the loss of thousands of jobs.

Now, it is expected that the Government, represented by its spokesman and minister Luis Fernando Velasco, will dedicate these weeks to building bridges of dialogue and, in some way, lobbying so that the parties that opposed the labor law end up supporting the health and pension. with Infobae

