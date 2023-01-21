The Ministry of Mines and Energy explained that there are 4 supply schemes that it has been developing since the zero minute in which the blockade of the Pan-American highway was registered. to deal with the emergency in the departments of Nariño and Cauca: Neiva – Pasto, by land; Buenaventura – Tumaco and Barranquilla – Tumaco, by sea, and import from Ecuador.

In this sense, he pointed out that between January 17 and 18, 98,000 gallons of diesel and 630,000 of motor gasoline were dispatched from Neiva to Nariñowhich would be arriving today, January 20, to be distributed to service stations in that department, as well as in Cauca.

On the other hand, A barge recently arrived in Tumaco with 29,189 gallons of diesel and a boat with 65,000 gallons is unloading at the dock.

As of January 25, through this same maritime route, the Roundtrip operation of a ship with 30,000 barrels of fuel will begin. This process will last, between loading, traveling and unloading, an average of between 4 and 5 days. With this measure, it is expected to cover about 60% of the demand monthly, with an average of 180,000 barrels per month. It will be a logistics of 6 downloads per month.

As already mentioned, on January 18, a ship with up to 1,600,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel left the port of Barranquilla and headed for the Panama Canal. It is estimated that she would be arriving in Tumaco between January 22 and 23.

Regarding the possibility of importing from Ecuador, due to price and logistics factors, at this moment it is considered that the most convenient is to continue the supply plan with the domestic product.

LPG supply

In the case of the supply of liquefied petroleum gas, the Ministry indicated that a total of 51,000 kilograms of LPG are in transit to the city of Pasto and 56,000 more to 11 other municipalities in the region.

The Entity also informed that as of January 17, the LPG available in Nariño for cylinders and stationary tanks was 423 tons, that Montagás SA has 228,177 kilograms available to provide the service in Pasto, Espino and Espriella and that the municipality of Santa Bárbara, Nariño , is served by sea from Buenaventura, through a barge that moves about 64 tons of LPG every 36 hours.

Finally, the Ministry of Mines and Energy reiterated that it is committed to making this a supply scheme that has the least impact for users in southwestern Colombia. and that it has also taken the regulatory measures to guarantee adequate attention to the emergency in terms of the supply of liquid fuels and LPG.