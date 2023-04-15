Government contributes to lighting project of Santa Ana cathedral, architectural gem of El Salvador – Diario La Página

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the conservation and recognition of the historical value of different architectural monuments in the country, in addition to generating conditions for local tourist revitalization in the municipalities.

As part of these actions, this Friday, the Minister of Culture, Mariemm Pleitez, accompanied the inauguration of the lighting project for the facade of the Cathedral of Nuestra Señora de Santa Ana, located in the west of the country. The inaugural event was also attended by the mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, as well as Catholic church leaders and parishioners.

«Santa Ana Cathedral now has a lighting system that will allow it to show its monumentality, at night, in this urban heart as the highest temple of the Catholic faith. This infrastructure has values ​​that enhance it from the point of view of antiquity, historical, architectural, urban, symbolic and social to highlight its monumentality”said the Minister of Culture.

The façade lighting project consisted of the installation of 246 luminaires, with a total investment of more than $409,264. Among the technical aspects provided by the Ministry of Culture are the pipes, power supply and number of lights for its operation. In addition to verifying the installation of the scaffolding, to prevent it from causing damage to the walls that make up the main façade or to the architectural details that make it up.

This initiative is a sample of the commitment to further beautify the historic center of the municipality of Santa Ana and thereby support the strengthening and generation of more internal tourism, in addition to promoting the conditions for the attraction of international tourists.

For the implementation of the initiative, the technical team of the National Directorate of Cultural Heritage was in charge of the evaluation and review of the project, and suggested some necessary adjustments for the conservation of the property; These were developed based on the Special Law for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of El Salvador and its regulations.

This Catholic temple is one of the most emblematic buildings in the country, dating from 1906, representative of neo-Gothic architecture and with antiquity, historical, architectural, urban, symbolic and social values.