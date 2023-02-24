The Ministry of the Environment, through Visión Amazonía, will reach remote areas of the departments of Caquetá, with high levels of deforestation, to implement effective actions that stop the destruction of forests and promote new forms of sustainable economy, as is already coming. doing in other regions.

This Friday, the Minister Susana Muhammad will visit the communities in the deforestation nuclei of Orotuyo, Sabanas del Yarí and Nueva Ilusión, areas with accelerated deforestation processes, to warn about the serious effects of deforestation, as well as to explain how productive reconversion actions can change the use of the soil and encourage the forest supply of timber and non-timber products, which represent opportunities for growth and income generation to satisfy the basic needs of the communities, while protecting the ecosystems.

“We take another step in our strategy to contain deforestation and recover the Amazon rainforest. We started the first established company, as well as the process of the first six forest development nuclei that until today were deforestation nuclei in Guaviare and Caquetá”, explained Minister Muhamad.

During the day, the association for sustainable forest management Nueva Ilusión will be established, which will benefit 148 families in 30,000 hectares, which will have the associative permit and a transformation center for the management and use of the forest as a form of conservation.

The program also includes a support stage to guarantee the positive result of the company that seeks to keep the forest standing.

“Our mission is a peace mission. We are going to demonstrate that the National Environmental System is present and that the State is present”, added the head of the Environment portfolio, Susana Muhamad.

Colombia suffers great forest losses

Although in these first two months of 2023 the figures have been encouraging due to the 13% reduction in early deforestation alerts, compared to the same period in 2022, the large number of hectares of forest and biodiversity that the country loses is still worrying. country by this modality.

For this reason, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development continues to disseminate the ‘Salvemos la Selva’ campaign and reaches deep Colombia to generate new mechanisms that allow families to have an economic livelihood while protecting ecosystems and biodiversity. .

In October 2022, Minister Muhamad signed the first social agreement to contain deforestation in Cartagena del Chairá, a municipality in the southeast of the country, with the representatives of the communal nuclei, Community Action Boards, forestry development nuclei, roundtables and dialogue and peasant and ethnic organizations. These meetings are held in the 4 departments that make up the Amazon Arc.