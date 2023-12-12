Government crisis in the ticker: Business calls on traffic lights to reach an agreement soon

Traffic light in the budget crisis: Business calls on the coalition to reach an agreement soon

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 7:46 a.m.: Leading German business associations have called on the coalition to quickly resolve the budget dispute. Employer President Rainer Dulger told the German Press Agency that savings of 17 billion euros from a federal budget of around 470 billion euros must be possible. “We don’t have an income problem, we have an expenditure problem. We don’t have a budget crisis, but rather a decision-making crisis with a lack of willingness to compromise. This fuels uncertainty and only increases dissatisfaction with democracy.”

Industry President Siegfried Russwurm also called on the coalition to find a quick and sustainable solution for the 2024 budget. There is already great uncertainty in the industry. “There is less investment in Germany. Many companies are at the end of their patience.” The President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Peter Adrian, made similar comments.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) have been in three-way talks for days to find a solution to the budget crisis. The three Traffic lightLeaders are struggling to plug a 17 billion euro hole in the 2024 budget and to enable investments in climate protection and the modernization of the economy in the next few years.

It is controversial, for example, whether the coalition should suspend the debt brake again next year and thus be able to approve billions in loans.

Dulger spoke out against this: the problem was not the debt brake, but the high spending and the lack of reform. It’s all about prioritizing expenses wisely. “The federal budget presented for the coming year provides for more than five times as much spending on social services, personnel and interest as on investments. That is too much for consumption and not enough for the future. This imbalance in the budget must be ended.”

DIHK President Adrian said the federal government was in a really difficult situation. “From an economic perspective, I have to say: Due to the economic situation with high energy prices and unclear framework conditions, we have already felt a great deal of uncertainty among companies across almost all sectors.” But this has now increased further because of the fiscal framework is uncertain. “Nobody currently knows where the train will go in the future. This can be seen in both the innovation climate and the investment climate in Germany,” he said. “Unfortunately, both are dramatically bad. Unfortunately, we currently do not have a good basis that allows many companies to make long-term decisions. There are no reliable framework conditions for this.”

Federal President Steinmeier invites CDU leader Merz to talk

8:45 p.m.: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier invited CDU leader Friedrich Merz to Bellevue Palace on Thursday evening. This is reported by the “Bild“. As the paper writes, it is supposed to be a meeting regarding the traffic light government’s budget crisis. Further details are not yet known. Steinmeier met with Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck last Friday.

CDU General Secretary strictly rejects weakening the debt brake

2:39 p.m.: CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann has strictly rejected weakening the debt brake in the Basic Law because of the problems with the 2024 federal budget. “Germany’s CDU is unequivocally committed to the debt brake,” he said on Monday in Berlin after meetings of his party’s top committees. Linnemann instead advocated savings. “We were elected to set priorities. And that’s what matters now.”

“In recent years, we have covered up many challenges and problems with money.” This was also the case during the corona pandemic. Now the Federal Constitutional Court has put up a stop sign. This should also be taken seriously. Linnemann calculated that the federal government would have to spend 40 billion euros on interest next year, which is more than the state budget of Hesse, which amounts to around 35 billion euros. Last year the federal government’s interest costs amounted to 4 billion euros, this year they have already risen to 19 billion.

Discussions on the 2024 budget postponed – round in the Chancellery on Monday

Monday, December 11th, 1:51 a.m.: Will the budget not be passed until the end of January? The parliamentary managing director of the FDP parliamentary group, Torsten Herbst, told “Bild” that the traffic light coalition should take enough time for a constitutional budget. He promised that it would be passed in the Bundestag at the end of January 2024. “But we are also under no pressure “A provisional budget is not a problem. I am optimistic that the Bundestag will approve a constitutional budget by the end of January,” said Herbst.

SPD politician with traffic light ultimatum: “Otherwise it will be the end of this government”

10:08 p.m.: Actually, the new budget should have been in the Bundestag long ago. But negotiations between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) have so far failed to bring about a solution.

Die „BildThe newspaper, meanwhile, quotes a “high-ranking” SPD politician: “We need this political solution for the budget by Christmas – otherwise it will be the end of the government,” threatens the unnamed politician.

It is unclear whether this will work. It is also at least doubtful whether the SPD would actually let the traffic light burst. In current surveys (the SPD is far behind the Union and AfD), the party is unlikely to have any desire for new elections – just like the traffic light partners FDP and the Greens.

Crisis meeting of the traffic light leaders in the Federal Chancellery

Sunday, December 10th, 8:14 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) met on Sunday evening for further discussions in the Federal Chancellery. The traffic light government has been struggling for days about how to plug a 17 billion euro hole in the 2024 budget. It was created, among other things, by the budget ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Fiscal Crisis: Economist Fratzscher warns of an escalation of the situation

8:50 a.m.: From the perspective of economist Marcel Fratzscher, the budget crisis must be ended as quickly as possible and a federal budget must be passed for 2024. “Otherwise the situation will escalate and could drive the German economy into recession again,” said the President of the German Institute for Economic Research to the German Press Agency.

“The biggest problem today, both politically and economically, is not cuts in spending or subsidies, but rather such a massive loss of confidence in the ability of politicians to act that companies are canceling their investments or relocating them abroad,” said Fratzscher. “Stability and keeping promises must now be the top priority for the federal government.”

Fratzscher spoke out in favor of suspending the debt brake again, as many in the SPD and the Greens want – but the FDP has so far been very skeptical. “Declaring an emergency for 2024 and keeping all promises is by far the best way to avert even greater economic damage,” the economist said. In the medium term, there are many savings opportunities, primarily in subsidies for fossil fuels amounting to almost 60 billion euros per year, such as the privilege for diesel and aviation fuel. “In addition, tax privileges for inheritances, real estate and VAT should also be eliminated.”

Trump boss: “The traffic light parties are reminiscent of three drowning people in the middle of the ocean”

Friday, December 8th, 8:24 a.m.: Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, managing director of the mechanical engineering company Trumpf, said in an interview with South German newspaper harshly criticized the government’s budget policy. “The traffic light parties are reminiscent of three drowning people in the middle of the ocean clinging to each other,” she said of Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck and Christian Lindner. With a view to the 60 billion euro hole in the federal budget, she said that the government had “negligently ignored” warnings before the Constitutional Court ruling. In view of the budget crisis and the threat of recession, people in Germany are “extremely unsettled”. What is needed is someone who can bring everyone together across party lines and work to get the country back on the road. In this situation, someone has to say: “I have a dream.”

She defended the German debt brake: “Obviously, a state that, despite rising revenues, is tirelessly looking for new sources of income and spends money with all its hands has to be limited.” But if enough savings and prioritization are made, she can get used to the fact that “we “Don’t implement a tough debt brake, but rather a restrictive one,” she told the SZ.

She accused the Ministry of Economic Affairs of delaying her company’s export applications to China. As a result, Trumpf missed out on orders worth millions. “In our opinion, the ministry did not play a beneficial role here and deliberately left applications lying around for months,” she said. “This was and is to the detriment of the German export industry and its workforce.”

