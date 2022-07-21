Home News Government crisis, the Calderoli-Romeo resolution: support for a deeply renewed government
Government crisis, the Calderoli-Romeo resolution: support for a deeply renewed government

Government crisis, the Calderoli-Romeo resolution: support for a deeply renewed government

The League “grants support to the action of a deeply renewed government both in terms of political choices and composition”. Thus the resolution presented by the League in the Senate, signed by Roberto Calderoli and the group leader, Massimiliano Romeo.

Here is the text of the resolution:

The Senate,

given that in the Senate session of 14 July a political force of the majority did not participate in the vote on the question of trust posed by the Government on the so-called “Aid” decree-law;

having acknowledged that the President of the Council of Ministers has resigned, which was not accepted by the President of the Republic;

having considered that the President of the Council has been invited to communicate to Parliament;

noted the need for the representatives of the political forces belonging to the government structure to include exclusively those expressing the parties that voted in favor of confidence in the aforementioned session of the Senate on 14 July;

considered essential and not postponable a clear discontinuity in the policies and in the composition of the executive;

considering the premises as an integral and binding part of the resolution,

it grants support to the action of a deeply renewed government both in terms of political choices and composition

