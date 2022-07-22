ROME. After the resignation of the executive resigned in the hands of the President of the Republic and the early dissolution of the Chambers, “the government remains engaged in the handling of current affairs, in the implementation of laws and decisions already taken by Parliament and in the adoption of urgent acts , including the legislative, regulatory and administrative acts necessary to deal with national emergencies, emergencies deriving from the international crisis and the epidemiological situation from Covid-19 “. This is what is read in the circular signed by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and sent to ministers, deputy ministers and undersecretaries. The continuity of administrative action must be ensured. The Council of Ministers, therefore, “will not examine new bills, except those imposed by international and EU obligations, including those related to the implementation of the NRP and the NCP”.

Here, in detail, all that is expected:

The government

remains engaged in the handling of current affairs, in the implementation of laws and decisions already taken by Parliament and in the adoption of urgent acts, including legislative, regulatory and administrative acts necessary to deal with national emergencies, emergencies deriving from the international crisis and the epidemiological situation from COVID-19. The Government also remains committed to the legislative, regulatory and administrative implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the National Plan for Complementary Investments (PNC). In any case, the continuity of the administrative action must be ensured.

The Council of Ministers

The convocation will be carried out in compliance with the procedures established by the relevant Regulations and after the usual preparatory meeting, within the limits set by this directive, as well as for the approval of urgent acts, which include both those indicated in point 1) that require a passage in the Council of Ministers, both the examination of regional and provincial laws, pursuant to article 127 of the Constitution, as well as the resolutions to be adopted relating to administrative procedures.

The normative activity

The Council of Ministers will not examine new bills, except those imposed by international and EU obligations, including those related to the implementation of the PNRR and PNC. If the conditions referred to in Article 77 of the Constitution are met, decree-laws may be adopted. The obligations prescribed by the Constitution, by law n. 400 of 1988 and the delegation laws for the approval, also in preliminary examination, of legislative decrees, including those provided for by the PNRR and PNC. Government or ministerial regulations will not be adopted, unless the law imposes terms for their enactment or the latter is required as a condition of compliance with the obligations deriving from belonging to the European Union or for the operation of public administrations, or are necessary for the implementation of the laws already approved by Parliament and for the implementation of the PNRR and PNC. However, the regulations for which the adoption procedure is already in an advanced stage may be approved. The issue of regulations, directives or ministerial circulars remains subject to the consent of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The appointments

Only appointments, designations and proposals that are strictly necessary because they are bound in time by laws or regulations, or deriving from functional needs, which cannot be postponed beyond the deadline for resolving the crisis, can be made to ensure fullness and continuity of administrative action. Any new initiative in this regard must be previously submitted to the approval of the Chairman of the Board in order to ensure uniformity of conduct. Each Minister must ensure that entities, companies and dependent companies, supervised or directly controlled, comply with the aforementioned criteria, also with regard to procedures. The Ministry of Economy and Finance will exercise the rights of the shareholder in investee companies, subject to the consent of the Prime Minister. This remains without prejudice to the autonomy of subjects governed by statutes or private rules that subtract them from directives or addresses of the Government.

International relations

The missions abroad of the members of the Government will be subject to the authorization of the Prime Minister. Italian participation is guaranteed, including at government level, in meetings for Commissions at a technical level or preparatory to mandatory meetings, as well as in meetings at ministerial level and summits, scheduled for the European Union and international organizations including the UN, NATO, OECD, OSCE, INCE, Council of Europe and G7 and G20. International missions aimed at negotiating or signing international agreements, including those related to the situation of international crisis and its consequences, will be subject to the authorization of the Presidency of the Council.

Parliamentary work

The participation of representatives of the Government, in the Assembly and in the Commissions, for the examination of bills for the conversion of decree-laws and on other occasions when requested by the Chambers must be ensured. The Government’s positions will be agreed in advance with the Minister for relations with Parliament. All Ministers are invited to promptly prepare any useful element and documentation regarding the organization and functioning of the Departments and Departments to which they are responsible, as well as on the status of the activities and initiatives in progress, in order to provide complete and timely information to the Presidency of the Council; they are also invited to provide a list with all the administrative activities in progress or in any case about to expire.