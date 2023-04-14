The Government continues to bring the services of the Ministry of Labor closer to the population and companies, the institution executes the Employment Tour strategy and this Thursday took place in the central area of ​​the country. In the past, the officials of this State portfolio visited the eastern, western and paracentral zones.

“We are pleased to be able to complete the Tour for Employment, the mission is focused on being able to approach each employer so that they are aware of the services of the Ministry of Labor (…) Entrepreneurs are the engine of the productive fabric of the country”said the Vice Minister of Labor, Sofía Rodríguez.

The official stressed that they are committed to strengthening and modernizing services in order to provide all contracting companies with a quality service. Part of the strengthening is the service through the platforms, with the purpose of contributing to the productive fabric and boosting the economy, to generate more and better sources of employment.

Rodríguez also emphasized that these efforts are focused on the fulfillment of workers’ rights and detailed the programs that have been created for this.

During the meeting, the Director of Employment, Adonay De Paz, pointed out that the Ministry of Labor is focused on being an important element in the productive dynamics of El Salvador. “That means putting ourselves in function of you, the businessmen, who generate opportunities, who day by day are making the country promote and advance”he added.

The company representatives who attended the Employment Tour meeting highlighted the benefits of the Ministry of Labor programs, and reiterated their interest in continuing to take advantage of the Public Employment Service, which consists of searching for the human talent required by the business.