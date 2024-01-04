Government destroyed monument symbol of the end of the civil war in El Salvador

The President, still constitutional of the Republic, currently out of office because he is a candidate for re-election, celebrated the demolition of what he called “the supposed ‘monument to reconciliation'”, which, according to him, was critical of the peace agreements of 1992, symbolized a “pact” between former guerrillas and the military that did not mean well-being for Salvadorans.

“Not only was it aesthetically horrible, but it glorified the pact between the murderers of our people, to share the cake,” he said on the social network X.

These are three bronze statues, two of seven meters that symbolized a former guerrilla combatant and a soldier in a fatigue suit, unarmed, with their hands clasped releasing aluminum doves, and that represented the sides of the past conflict.

The third statue, 12 meters tall, is that of a mother with outstretched arms who had a ring on her right finger that represented society’s commitment to living in peace.

“Goodbye, blue doll, and everything you represented,” Bukele wrote, mocking the La Paz among Salvadorans that it symbolized.

The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, said that a 2.5 km pedestrian route will be built and will be part of “the new peace and the new security that all Salvadorans experience,” as a result of the fight against Bukele’s gangs. .

Under the mediation of the UN, the constitutional government of the Republic and the then guerrilla of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) signed the agreements on January 16, 1992 that ended the civil war that left more than 75,000 dead. 7,000 missing and million-dollar economic losses.

The monument to Reconciliation, which was made with keys collected by the Catholic Church in its parishes, was inaugurated on the side of a highway in western San Salvador in 2017, under the FMLN government, for the 25th anniversary of the end of the conflict. .

